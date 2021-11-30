In an event with Bolsonaro, FAB plays Nazi idol music – Politica

It is not the first time that the German composer has become a reference during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP)) Present at the commemorations commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), President Jair Bolsonaro was received this Monday night (30/11) with an opera by the German composer Richard Wagner (1813-1883).

The artist was known for his anti-Semitism and was extolled by the Third Reich as a symbol of nationalist music by the Nazis. (See video below)

Wagner died before Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in Germany, but he exerted a strong influence on Nazi doctrine. He was one of the main composers used in Führer-led National Socialist propaganda.

It is not the first time that the German composer has become a reference during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro. The former National Secretary of Culture, Roberto Alvim, had Richard among his favorite artists.

The opera played at Monday’s event was The Master Singers of Nuremberg: Prelude. As part of the celebrations allusive to the 80th Anniversary of the FAB, the Debut Concert of the Symphonic Orchestra of the Brazilian Air Force was held. Streamed on YouTube, the event started at 8pm. In addition to the president, other authorities were present. Jair Bolsonaro did not speak at the ceremony.

In January of last year, the national secretary of culture Roberto Rego Pinheiro, known as Roberto Alvim, was dismissed after a speech in which he used phrases similar to those used by Joseph Goebbels, minister of propaganda under Adolf Hitler during the Nazi government. Alvim also presented, in the background, a song by Richard Wagner.

The report contacted the FAB, but so far has not received a response. The space remains open for organ manifestation.

Who was Richard Wagner

In addition to his talent for music, composer Richard Wagner (1813-1883) was known for his anti-Semitism—one of the reasons he was revered by Hitler. The author, who belonged to the conservative group of “German nationalists”, would have published in the 1850s and 1869 a pamphlet entitled “On Judaism in Music”, in which he despised the artistic production of contemporary Jews such as Giacomo Meyerbeer and Mendelssohn- Bartholdy.

“Richard Wagner’s compositions were always played at Nazi government rallies. Nowadays, historians label the idea of ​​’Aryan Germanism’ within the artist’s works. The Wagnerian current of the present day is always closer to Hitler”, explains Jonas Carreira, historian from the University of Brasília (UnB) to Correio.

Historian Gustavo Glielmo highlights that in Israel, for example, the composer still causes discomfort today. “It is in very bad taste to play Richard Wagner in Israel. For that same reason. Many renowned musicians have had problems because they insisted on playing Richard Wagner in the country”, he says.

Glielmo points out that, despite being exalted, Wagner cannot be considered a Nazi, as he lived long before the Third Reich. “Richard predates Nazism. He died in the 19th century, and Nazism is from the 20th century. The Nazis found some inspiration in him, but he contributed nothing to Nazism,” he says. “Richard Wagner was an outspoken anti-Semite. He was a composer admired by Hitler, without a doubt. The musician was understood by Nazism as part of the German cultural roots”, he concludes.