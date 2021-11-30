In an unprecedented record, polar bear chases reindeer in the middle of the sea: diet change?

One polar bear chases a reindeer to the sea, drags it to the beach and devours it. This landmark scene filmed for the first time.

With the melting of sea ice, the arctic king may be changing his diet.

The dramatic spectacle took place in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard on Aug. 21, 2020 (but just now released) — in the summer, sea ice retreats and with it carries away seals, which are the polar bear’s main food source.

A research team from a nearby Polish science station watched the event and captured for the first time on camera a polar bear hunting a reindeer.

In an unprecedented record, polar bear chases reindeer in the middle of the sea Photo: AFP

The video shows a young female chasing a male reindeer through the icy waters, catching and drowning her, pulling her ashore and eating her.

“The whole situation was so incredible it was like watching a documentary”, told the Agence France Presse Izabela Kulaszewicz, a biologist at the University of Gdansk (Poland). “You could almost hear a narrator’s voice in the background saying you absolutely have to watch this event because we’ll probably never see anything like it again.”, she added, who wrote a scientific article about the scene, view below:

According to the authors of the article (Izabela and two Polish colleagues), there are signs that polar bears have been hunting reindeer more frequently in recent decades..

Experts say two factors are at play: retreating sea ice is holding bears ashore for longer periods, and reindeer numbers have steadily increased on Svalbard since the hunting ban in 1925. Eating reindeer is therefore a matter of necessity and opportunity.