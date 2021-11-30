In awarding, Messi asks Lewandowski to receive the Golden Ball of the year 2020

In this Monday, Lionel Messi broke another record and won his seventh career Golden Ball by displacing Robert Lewandowski, forward for Bayern Munich, and Jorginho, midfielder for Chelsea, in the France Football magazine awards.

And it was precisely about Robert Lewandowski that Lionel Messi made a point of talking in his speech when he received the Golden Ball from Didier Drogba, master of ceremonies at this Monday’s awards.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace highlighted Robert Lewandowski’s deserving of being in the top 3 of the awards, and that the Polish striker should have received the Golden Ball in 2020, when France Football decides not to hold the award ceremony for pandemic account.

– I also want to say to Robert (Lewandowski) that it is an honor to dispute the award with him, I think that last year everyone agreed that you were the winner. Robert, you deservedly won last year, and I hope France Football can give you this award because you were the fair winner and you deserve to take this award home – said the PSG 30 shirt in his victory speech.

However, Lewandowski did not leave empty-handed this Monday’s award. The Bayern Munich striker won the striker of the season award, thanks to his 60 goals in the year 2021 so far, counting 2020/2021 and 2021/2022.