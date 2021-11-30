In video recorded by fans, Salgado confirms Ricardo Gomes and Zé Ricardo close to Vasco | Vasco

Awaiting announcements in the football department this week, Jorge Salgado confirmed that Ricardo Gomes and Zé Ricardo should be the first news in São Januário. In a video recorded by a fan, last Monday night, the president named the duo by name and even revealed that there are advanced negotiations with a football director. It is noteworthy that the manager only made short speeches, but has not given interviews since the club failed in Serie B.

– We are going to make a reformulation, we are in the final stretch of the negotiation with a coach, which must be Zé Ricardo. We are also bringing Ricardo Gomes. All that’s left now is to close with a football director, in which we are also in the final phase. From this reformulation, we go to the game again. We have great possibilities there. Football, unfortunately, is not an exact science. We’ve worked a lot this past year, we’ve advanced a lot from the point of view of internal processes, but in the field it was a disaster, nothing went right. I hope that next year things get better and we go back to the First Division – said Salgado, in a video recorded by a Vasco fan.

Salgado did not reveal the name of the director on the agenda, but Anderson Barros, from Palmeiras, was the favorite. However, the Libertadores title, last Saturday, made negotiations difficult, as the tendency is for the leader to continue in São Paulo. As another candidate, Alexandre Mattos, referred his return to Cruzeiro, Eduardo Freeland, from Botafogo, returned to the agenda. To those close to him, however, he recently said that he will remain in General Severiano next season..

In the same video recorded by a fan, Jorge Salgado commented on the request made to the Deliberative Council, this Monday, for the constitution of the club-company for Vasco’s football.

– One important thing that should happen at the end of this year is the SAF (Society Football Association) vote. With that, we are going to open a perspective of attracting partners and international players to invest in Vasco. The result of this is lower indebtedness and football strengthened with new investments. I think that next year can be a great year for us – projected the president of Vasco.

