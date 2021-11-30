Inter (BIDI4) and Americans (AMER3) lead movement towards the US

Marketplace

A group of Brazilian companies listed on the B3 (B3SA3) wants to migrate its base to the US, after other local companies go public directly on Wall Street, such as XP and Stone.

Among the companies that target the american bags to the detriment of B3, are Bank Inter (BIDI11), Locaweb (LWSA3), American (AMER3) and Natura (NTCO3).

Behind this movement is the search for stability and less exposure to Brazil risk, in addition to the ease of access to new investors to finance internationalization ambitions. Until Friday, the index S&P 500 recorded a 22% increase in the year, while the Nasdaq exhibited a 20% variation. On the contrary, the Ibovespa bitter low of 14%.

To make this move towards New York, companies will have to open a headquarters abroad – Natura, for example, must opt ​​for a holding company. Last week, the Inter council gave the go-ahead for the change. Locaweb, of digital services, and the giant Americanas are organized to follow the same path.

But what changes in practice? Companies would have a double listing in handbag – with receipts for their shares (so-called BDRs) offered at B3, but having the USA as the main market for trading its shares. And they would also report to the American regulator.

On the investors’ side, instead of directly holding company shares, they would have access to the BDRs. And then, in addition to the risk of market variation, they would have to face exchange rate fluctuations.

If any company actually changes its shares to the US, the local investor will have two paths: receive the equivalent value of the share in BDR or else sell the stock.

Brazilian companies with plans in place to change the listing of your shares for the United States they say that the movement will be able to expedite the raising of resources to advance in strategies of internationalization.

But beyond that, migration can serve another purpose: to escape the aversion of the international market to Brazil in times of political and economic turmoil.

According to the PGLaw partner and professor at USP, Carlos Portugal Gouvêa, Brazil’s image today is not good. “Many international investors did not admit the purchase of shares of Brazilian companies due to the weaknesses of our corporate system”, he says.

“We urgently need reforms to protect minority rights. Otherwise our market will gradually disappear or become something just for less sophisticated local investors.”

So much so that the list of ready-to-use luggage companies New York doesn’t stop growing. Last week, Inter bank paved the way for going abroad.

You shareholders approved a corporate reorganization so that the business repositions itself as a global technology company rather than a local competitor in the financial sector.

The idea is to access the “Marketplace of capital more mature in the world, with more liquidity and volumes traded”, disclosed the company. Inter went public on the Brazilian stock exchange in 2018, at a time when companies with a digital footprint were choosing the United States – PagSeguro, for example, arrived at Nasdaq at the same time.

testing the waters

Another case of stock migration is that of the technology company Locaweb, which went public at B3 in early 2020, attracting foreign funds to the Brazilian technology sector.

The offer opened the doors for other companies in the sector to see the handbag location as an option to accelerate business. Locaweb has already made several acquisitions in the market since going public.

Now, with more musculature, it wants to advance beyond its borders – for now, the company says that the migration is just being studied.

For Natura, an eventual exchange would reflect the fact that a good part of its revenue is abroad – the company owns the brands The Body Shop, Avon and Aesop.

“The Natura &Co group is ready to dedicate itself to organizing its corporate structure, so that it better reflects the current geographic distribution and its global level of exposure”, the company said in a note.

On the part of Lojas Americanas, controlled by the trio of investors Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles, the explanation behind the move can be more complex.

In Brazil, the company announced that it will unify its share classes – which will cause them to relinquish control. If the listing migrates to the US, it is possible that the trio will return to the command.

There, the market uses the tool called plural action, which allows its holder to have more rights (like more votes, for example).

B3 migration trend with elections

Although the group of companies with plans to migrate their shares to New York still being small, there would be more companies studying the possibility. For the partner in the capital market area of ​​Mattos Filho, Caio Cossermelli, the 2022 election helps to accelerate the trend.

“This movement is not for nothing. Many companies see that it may be worth it to be listed in a market with more stability”, he stresses on the evasion of the B3.

With information from Estadão Content