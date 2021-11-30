interest charged from businesses and families rose in October

Last Friday (26), the Central Bank (BC) Monetary and Credit Statistics survey pointed out that interest rates on bank loans increased in October. In operations with rates freely defined by banks, the average rate charged to companies and families was 32.8% per year. Thus, there was an increase of 2.2 percentage points compared to September, when the average rate was 30.6% per year. This is the highest rate since March 2020, when it was 33.3% per year.

In short, families paid an average interest rate of 43.8% per year, up 2.1 percentage points from September. Companies had a rate of 19.1% per year, an increase of 2 percentage points. In 12 months, increases were 4.8 percentage points for individuals and 7.1 points for companies.

In the case of families, the BC highlighted the increases in non-consigned personal credit rates (6.2 percentage points, reaching 83.6% per year, in October). On the other hand, personal payroll-deductible credit for public servants grew only 0.9 percentage point, at a rate of 17.9% per year.

The revolving credit card increased 4.1 percentage points; reaching a rate of 343.6% per year. On the other hand, the overdraft for families had a rate of 128.8% per year, having a decrease of 0.8 percentage point compared to September.

Furthermore, it was not just rates for families that increased. In corporate credit, the highlight was the increase in the costs of contracting discounts on trade bills and other receivables (1.5 percentage points, at a rate of 14.2% per year).

Image: William Potter / Shutterstock.com