Internal Revenue Auction has lots with iPhone 12 and GoPro HERO4

The Internal Revenue Service began another of its auctions of seized or abandoned goods, with an emphasis on lots with the iPhone 12 for R$ 2 thousand. Auction 0317900/000003/2021 accepts proposals until 6:00 pm this Wednesday (1).

The products available at auctions come from seizures made by the Internal Revenue Service, from people returning from an international trip with their purchase limit exceeded and not declaring certain objects, to orders made illegally with buyers trying to deceive the agency and not pay taxes.

Most lots can be purchased by individuals, but some, such as the computer and cell phone lots in this auction, only accept the participation of legal entities (PJ). As they are being made available in an auction format, the price of the products can rise according to the interest of the public.

All goods obtained in the auction are not guaranteed or assured of full functioning. Finally, the items can only be picked up in person at the event location, in the city of Fortaleza.

In total, the auction 0317900/000003/2021 comprises 65 lots, with items of clothing, vehicles, electronics, video games, smartphones, headphones and even perfumes. Bids can be made until December 1st, at 6 pm.

Featured Items

The iPhone 12. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Unlike the Federal Revenue auction that took place in early November, the current one has several items that can be purchased by Individuals. The main highlight is on lot 1, which has a 64GB iPhone 12 for the initial bid of R$ 2 thousand.

For those who want a remote control model airplane and a Behinger Xenyx X1222USB sound table, lot 4 offers both items and a few more bicycle parts for the initial bid of R$ 2 thousand.

Lot 5 features a Razerzone BlackWidow keyboard, a headset Razer Chrome 7.1, a GT gamer case and a CCR-1016 router for an initial bid of R$3,000. In Lot 7 a Boblov WA7-D camcorder and a Sigma 35mm F1.4 photographic lens are available for the initial bid of R$1,000.

Nintendo Switch. (Image: Disclosure/Nintendo)

Lot 36, open only to individuals, brings a Nintendo Switch unit, 3 console controls, 8 64GB Redmi Note 8 units and a 74GB iPhone 8 Plus for R$ 8 thousand. For comparison, each Redmi Note 8 is going out on average R$ 1.3 thousand, in Brazilian retailers.

Finally, we highlight lot 64, which is available to individuals, which brings a MacBook Pro with a 13-inch Retina screen from 2015, a GoPro HERO4 and a PlayStation 4 Slim with bids starting at R$ 2 thousand.

How to participate in the IRS auction?

Interested in participating in the auction? It’s relatively simple, with you, first of all, needing to be up to date with your taxes with the IRS. A digital certificate is also required, which can be obtained by following the Canaltech guide.

Screen to generate the Access Code on the e-CAC Portal. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)

With the certificate in hand, you must access the e-CAC Portal and obtain an access code, and finally visit the Revenue website and bid on the lots that interest you.

