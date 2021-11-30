Investments abroad grow up to 1,400% in one year; is it worth entering now? – 11/30/2021

Investments made by Brazilians in companies and international stock exchanges changed levels after new rules made it easier for small investors to access these markets. Since October 2020, the total number of Brazilians who invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Fund), investment funds that track indices, increased by 96%. The jump in BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts), share receipts, was even stronger: 1,414%, according to data from B3.

In addition to new investors, such growth is a consequence of the appreciation of these assets, which are beating the Ibovespa, for example. In just 13 months, the volume invested in ETFs doubled, to R$10 billion, while the BDRs portfolio almost quintupled, reaching R$4.5 billion. But for those who have not yet entered these businesses, is it still worth applying? See what market professionals heard by the UOL.

new rules for BDRs and ETFs

Since October last year, new rules have given small Brazilian investors more options to invest in large foreign companies, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook or Tesla. Access to the BDRs, that previously could only be purchased by investors with more than BRL 1 million to invest (so-called qualified investors), and to ETFs foreign.

With this release, financial institutions also increased the offer of these products in the country. The Brazilian Stock Exchange already offers 715 BDRs of shares and 45 BDRs in ETF.

Investors realized the benefit of having this international diversification as a way to protect the portfolio from domestic fluctuations. And this demand was combined with the regulatory part, which made international investments possible for the general retail investor.

Renato Santaniello, head of investment solutions and multimarkets from Santander asset Management

In search of diversification

According to market professionals, investing in BDRs it is a way that the investor has to protect part of the portfolio from the oscillations of the economy and politics in Brazil. This is called geographic diversification.

Considering the period in which access to BDRs and ETFs was extended to the small Brazilian investor, some of the main international stock indexes performed well above the Ibovespa.

See the variations of the S&P 500, the New York Stock Exchange’s 500 stock index, the Nasdaq, the American electronic stock exchange index, and the MSCI Europe, which tracks the most traded shares in Europe, from October last year until yesterday (29.11).

Ibovespa : +2%

: +2% S&P : +34%

: +34% Nasdaq +35%

+35% MSCI Europe : 8%

BDRs and ETFs represent a way to have exposure to international investments without having to send money abroad.

Matheus Spies, analyst of empiricus

Investments abroad: what to expect ?

For market professionals, the bet of Brazilians on stock receipts from foreign companies (BDRs) and on ETFs should continue to rise for three reasons: the share of these investments in local portfolios is still small; the need for international diversification is growing; and the offering of these products is improving.

So much so that, even after the jump in the volume of these applications in the last 13 months, BDRs and ETF they still represent only a small slice compared to the nearly R$2.7 trillion in investments in the retail investment market in Brazil.

The release of these products to retail investors came at a time when Brazilians are also more interested in diversifying investments geographically.

Phil Soares, head of stock analysis at Orama Investments

Is it still worth investing?

The valuation of BDRs and of the ETFs in the last 13 months, well above the performance of the Ibovespa, means that investing in these assets today may be more expensive than in October last year, experts say.

In addition, the dollar appreciated against the real, above R$ 5.50 during most of this period, is also a factor that makes entry into BDRs and ETFs, which accompany the currency American. Thus, it takes a larger amount in reais to buy these assets.

But the professionals interviewed by UOL state that investors should not focus on short-term gains to decide whether or not to focus on assets that follow international economies.

According to them, there are at least three reasons — in addition to the need to diversify the portfolio by geographic criteria— which justify starting an international portfolio now.

More growth out there : Projections by economists and international entities indicate that Brazil will grow less than the United States, Europe and Asia and other Latin American countries in 2022. Thus, stocks and stock indices on stock exchanges in these economies have the potential to perform better than stocks and indices of Brazilian stocks.

: Projections by economists and international entities indicate that Brazil will grow less than the United States, Europe and Asia and other Latin American countries in 2022. Thus, stocks and stock indices on stock exchanges in these economies have the potential to perform better than stocks and indices of Brazilian stocks. stronger dollar : Interest rates in the United States should start to rise next year, and that will strengthen the US currency. In this scenario, the dollar should continue to appreciate against the real.

: Interest rates in the United States should start to rise next year, and that will strengthen the US currency. In this scenario, the dollar should continue to appreciate against the real. Access to more business: You BDRs from international companies represent a means for Brazilians to invest in companies in sectors with few representatives in Brazil, such as technology, for example.

In addition, the ETFs allow the Brazilian investor to diversify the portfolio by placing part of the capital in asset classes — such as gold, silver, cryptocurrencies, for example — traded on Stock Exchanges outside Brazil.

You ETFs allow investors to have access, in a simplified way, to international markets, such as the United States, Europe or Asia, and also to specific asset classes.

João Vitor Freitas, investment analyst at Toro Investimentos

How to build a portfolio with BDRs and ETFs

The investor must apply little by little to be able to build a portfolio with an average price of the dollar and the assets he is buying —BDRs or ETFs –-, suggest the experts.

For João Vitor Freitas, from Toro Investimentos, “the ideal is to build up the portfolio little by little, so that the person can learn how the business works”. Phil Soares, from Órama, says that the ideal is to buy little by little as possible, because “that way the person [investidora] will take the average dollar value over a period.”

How much to have in your wallet?

Market professionals consulted by the UOL emphasize that the percentage of the portfolio that can be invested in international assets depends on the objectives and risk profile of each investor.

For the analyst of the analysis house empiricus, Matheus Spies, the investor may have from 15% to 30% of the portfolio dedicated to international investments —from BDRs and ETFs to international funds, for example.

For those who do not have any international exposure, there is room to start investing in international assets now. This should be done gradually, but taking special advantage of moments when the dollar retreats closer to R$5.00.

Matheus Spies, empiricus