Ipiranga network will give away Honda CG 500F and CG 160; know how to participate

Honda CB 500F. (Photo: Disclosure / Honda )

Ipiranga Lubrificantes, from the Ipiranga Network of gas stations, will award participants in the promotion, from all over the country, with 15 Honda 0 KM motorcycles. The promotion, “Performance for those who want to win”, will also contemplate who participates with the drawing of 500 prizes of BRL 100. To participate, it’s easy. See below!

Honda CG 500F and CG 160 and cash prizes until February 23, 2022

According to Ipiranga Lubrificantes, all you need to do is purchase 1 liter Moto Perfomance 10w30 lubricant at any Ipiranga gas station in Brazil. Then register the tax coupon on the promotion website.

There will be four draws. The prizes are 14 Honda CG 160 Start and 1 Honda CB 500 F. In addition to the awards for BRL 100, all paid using prepaid cards.

For each participating product registered, the system generates a lucky number. Each person can register up to three products a day and even 10 throughout the entire campaign. Registration will be open until the day February 23, 2022. Thus, the more coupons registered, the more chances of winning.

More information about the promotion’s rules and the drawing calendar is available on the promotion’s website. The winners will be announced on the same portal and on the official social networks of the action: @ipirangamoto.

Honda motorcycles

It is noteworthy that the A Honda CG started being manufactured in 2015. Since then, the motorcycle has been the biggest sales leader in the sector. Some of the reasons for success are the price-benefit ratio of Honda CG motorcycle. In the case of the Honda CG 160 Start, it is the entry-level version of the CG family and one of the best sellers in Brazil for years.

already the Honda CG 500F stands out for being a beautiful representative of the Naked category. It has adjustable suspension, ESS Brake alert and many other equipment and technologies.