Israel and Iran Extend Cyber ​​War to Attacks on Civilian Targets – International

Millions of ordinary citizens in Iran and Israel have recently found themselves caught in the crossfire of cyber warfare between their countries. In Tehran, a dentist drove hours on end in search of gas, faced long lines at four gas stations but still returned home with an empty tank. In Tel-Aviv, a well-known broadcaster panicked when intimate details about his sex life, as well as hundreds of thousands of people, were stolen from an LGBTQ dating site and posted on social media.

Israel and Iran have been fighting a secret war for years, land, sea, air and computer, but the targets were normally military or government. Now, cyberwar has expanded to large-scale civilian targets.

In recent weeks, a cyber attack on Iran’s national fuel distribution system it paralyzed the 4.3 thousand gas stations in the country, and it took 12 days for the service to be completely restored.

That attack was blamed on Israel by two US military officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss confidential intelligence analyses. Days later, cyber attacks against Israel targeted a major medical institution and a popular LGBTQ dating site, actions Israeli officials have attributed to Iran.

THE escalation in cyber war between Israel and Iran occurs at a time when the US officials warn of the Iranians’ attempt to hack into computer networks at hospitals and other critical infrastructure in the US. As hope for a diplomatic revival in the Iranian nuclear pact fades, attacks of this kind are only likely to proliferate.

Hacker attacks have harmed civilians for months. Iran’s national rail network was attacked in July, but the relatively unsophisticated hack may not have been the work of Israel. And Iran was accused of carrying out a botched cyberattack against Israel’s water supply system last year.

The most recent attacks are said to be the first to largely harm ordinary citizens. Non-military computer networks are generally less secure than networks linked to state security matters.

No one died from these attacks, but if their aim was to provoke large-scale chaos, discontent and emotional distress, the actions were extremely successful.

“Maybe Israel and Iran are at war, but here from the perspective of ordinary civilians, we are being held hostage in the midst of conflict, without any kind of protection,” said Beni Kvodi, 52, editor of an Israeli radio station.

Kvodi came out gay for years, but the hack against the Israeli dating site threatened to expose thousands of people who have not publicly acknowledged their sexual orientation. The site collected intimate information about its users’ sexual habits, as well as explicit photos.

Ali, a 39-year-old driver who works for the national taxi company in Tehran, who asked that his last name be withheld, as well as other Iranians interviewed by the report over fears over his safety, said he missed an entire day of work. in rows of gas stations that stretched for miles.

“Every day we wake up in this country we have a new problem,” he said in a telephone interview. “It is not our fault that our governments are enemies. Surviving, for us, is hard enough.” Both countries appear to be attacking civilians to send messages to their governments.

hacker attacks

The hacker attack on Iran’s fuel distribution system took place on Oct. 26, close to the second anniversary of the massive anti-government protests that sparked a sudden spike in the country’s gasoline prices. The government responded at the time with a brutal crackdown, which according to Amnesty International killed more than 300 people.

The cyberattack seemed destined to cause another wave of discontent with the government. Gas station pumps suddenly stopped working, and a digital message directed customers to complain to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, displaying his office phone number.

Hackers have taken control of electronic advertising boards in cities like Tehran and Isfahan, replacing their ads with the message, “Khamenei, where is my gasoline?”

“At 11 am the pumps suddenly stopped working,” said Mohsen, manager of a gas station in northern Tehran. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Rumors spread that the government had engineered the crisis to raise fuel prices. Iranian app-based transport companies like Snap and Tapsi have even tripled their usual fares in response to drivers having to pay for expensive gas without a subsidy, Iranian press reports.

The anti-government insurgency did not materialize, but Tehran struggled to contain the damage and quell the grievance. The Ministry of Petroleum and the National Cybernetic Council met urgently. Oil Minister Javad Owji issued a rare apology to the public on state TV and promised an extra 10 liters of subsidized fuel to all vehicle owners.

To make the pumps work again, the ministry had to send technicians to all gas stations in the country. And even when the pumps were reset, most stations could only sell unsubsidized fuel, which costs twice as much as subsidized fuel.

It took the government nearly two weeks to re-establish the subsidized fuel supply network, which allows each vehicle to be filled with 60 liters a month for half the price. But the hacker attack may have been more serious than a simple inconvenience to drivers.

A senior administrative official from the Ministry of Petroleum and an oil industry businessman with knowledge of the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals, said authorities were alarmed that hackers could also take control of the oil storage tanks. government fuel and access data on Iran’s international oil sales, a state secret that could reveal how Tehran is circumventing international sanctions.

Because of the sensitivity of the data that the computer servers of the Iranian ministry contain, the operating system is disconnected from the internet, which leads to suspicions that Israel may rely on internal help.

Four days after the gas station bombs stopped working, hackers hacked into the database of the Israeli dating site Atraf and the records of the Machon Medical Institute, a network of private clinics that operates in Israel.

Files stolen from both hacks — which include the personal information of approximately 1.5 million Israelis, about 16% of the country’s population — were posted to a channel on the Telegram messaging app.

The Israeli government asked the Telegram to block the channel, and the company complied with the request. But the hackers, from an almost unknown group called the Black Shadow, immediately reposted the material on a new channel and continued to do so each time they were blocked.

The group also posted stolen files from Israeli insurance company Shirbit, which has Israeli Defense Ministry employees as clients and was hacked in December last year.

Three senior Israeli officials, who asked not to be identified so they could openly deal with secret cybersecurity matters, said the Black Shadow, if not part of the Iranian government, is an independent hacker group serving Tehran.

Personal information stolen from the hacked dating site can be disastrous “even for someone who’s out of the closet,” Kvodi said. “We all have a close and intimate ‘relationship’ with Atraf.”

The site reports not only the names and addresses of users, he said, but also “our sexual preferences, who is HIV positive, who uses condoms, who doesn’t; and besides, there’s the fact that the site makes it possible for us to upload nudes and intimate videos of our own, to send to other subscribers”.

Many Atraf subscribers complained that after the attack, their Instagram, Facebook or Gmail accounts were also hacked. Cybersecurity experts claimed that these hacks were not the work of the Black Shadow, but of criminals who used personal information posted by the group. In some cases, accounts were blocked in exchange for a ransom so that users’ access could be re-established.

Neither Israel nor Iran have publicly claimed responsibility for the latest round of cyberattacks, nor have they officially pinpointed blame. Israeli officials have refused to blame Iran, and Iranian officials have blamed the attack on gas stations on a foreign country, without naming it. Experts say cyber attacks against more sensitive civilian targets could mark the beginning of a new phase in the conflict.

Lotem Finkelstein, director of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Check Point, said Iranian hackers “identified a weakness in the Israeli understanding” of the cyber conflict. They realized that “they don’t need to attack a government agency, which is much more secure”, but that they can much more easily attack small private companies, with less sophisticated security, “that control huge amounts of data, including information relating to finances or intimacies of many citizens”.

Both sides blame the other for the escalation, and even if there was some willingness to stop it, it’s hard to see any possible way to contain it.

“We are in a dangerous phase,” Maysam Behravesh, former director of analysis at Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence, said in a conversation via the Clubhouse app on Monday. “There will be a new round of widespread cyber attacks against our infrastructure. We are one step closer to the military confrontation.” / RUSSIAN GUILHERME TRANSLATION