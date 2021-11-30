Issue #588: Ômicron – why the world is afraid | The subject

In just a few days, the new variant of the coronavirus, of unknown origin, but first sequenced in South Africa, reached the status of “maximum severity” conferred by the World Health Organization. “It was the fastest”, observes Ethel Maciel, professor at the Federal University of Espírito Santo. In a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, she explains what brought the scientific community and the market to a state of alert in record time: the risk that omicron mutations could “escape” from the immune response developed by vaccinated people. In the next two weeks, estimates the epidemiologist, the main laboratories on the planet must establish the level of effectiveness of current immunization against the new variant. Until then, it is up to the Brazilian government “to expand the genomic testing and surveillance program”. If it turns out that omicron really has great potential for damage, analyzes journalist from Valor Econômico Assis Moreira, there will be more pressure for countries to come to terms with the suspension of patents. Even if it will only prove useful “in the next pandemic”. “It will take years for everyone to be able to produce,” he says. And he warns of the report in which the WHO predicts another 5 million deaths “if everything continues as it is” from the point of view of global distribution of vaccines. In the field of diplomacy, China, Russia and the United States promise the transfer of billions of doses to reverse inequality: the G-20 countries bought 89% of all available – and already anticipated the majority acquisition of future ones. “There is already enough vaccine for everyone; the problem is the imbalance”.