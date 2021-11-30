‘It could have hurt a lot,’ says Ana Clara Lima after an accident while traveling

the presenter Ana Clara Lima reported on Instagram an accident that could have had serious consequences for his health. From a “vacation” for a weekend at a luxury resort in Tamandaré (PE) to enjoy her friend Hugo Gloss’s birthday, Ana said she took a tumble just before going for a walk.

“Let me tell you what happened yesterday… We were leaving to go on a boat trip and I fell, took a tumble on the stairs and hit my ass really hard. Thank God it wasn’t her back or her tailbone. But I hit really hard, just yesterday I was purple. I’m in pain, guys! I’m waiting for my flight time and I’m just thinking that I’ll have to sit for 2h50 on this plane,” she said in Instagram stories

“I had to open my suitcase to get some medicine… It’s really hurting. I just want to get home. If I had fallen a little more to the side, I could have hurt a lot. Thank God it’s nothing, it’s just purple and swollen with pain. I’m taking medicine and applying ointment. Guys, every trip I take something happens to me. My God in heaven, how can you? I am very accidental. These things always happen to me. My leg is hurting it’s so bad. I’m just sitting on the left side. It’s always like that”, added the ex-BBB.

