“It takes up 0% of my thoughts,” says Thomas Tuchel of Club World Cup | english football

This Monday, the FIFA drew the Club World Cup matches , scheduled for the period from February 3rd to 12th, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates. The first game is set: Auckland City v Al Jazeera. The winner of this match advances to the next stage and takes on Al Hilal. Whoever remains alive, face the Chelsea , winner of the European Champions League. O palm trees is in the other key of the tournament.

Despite the definition, the coach of the London team, Thomas Tuchel, assured that he is not thinking about the Worlds at the moment. (watch the video).

I’m not thinking about it right now. It occupies 0% of my thoughts. I’m just worried about Watford and then we’ll have another away game on Saturday. We don’t have much recovery time this week so I can’t think about the February games. — Thomas Tuchel

At the Golden Ball awards, Jorginho took third place – behind Messi, the winner, and Lewandowski. In addition to the Italian-Brazilian, four other Chelsea players complete the Top 30: Kanté, Lukaku, Mason Mount and Azpilicueta. In addition, the Blues took the Club of the Year trophy, created this year by France Football, for the title of the last UEFA Champions League in men and the English Championship in women.

– It’s a team game. That’s why I’m happy to be in a club with so many nominees. We don’t do what we do to receive individual awards, but the proof of what this club is is there to see. All male and female players deserved to be on that list. If individuals shine, it’s because of team effort. We have a strong gym, a strong women’s team and we want to be a strong part of this club.