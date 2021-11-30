‘It’s going to work’ · TV News

Unmasked, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will team up with Túlio (Daniel Dantas) not to be handed over to the police and the family of Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. and will steal money from the company in Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In the plot, Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) will go to Goiânia with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) to investigate his brother-in-law’s past at the orphanage. He will also discover that the businessman usurped the identity of his twin brother, who was killed by drug dealers.

Armed with information about Santiago’s darling, the jerk will force Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) to be his partner in the company’s diversions in exchange for his silence. At first Christian will try to dodge, but will eventually give in to maintain his new social status.

“You can sign, Christian, everything will be fine, I guarantee it. Besides, you’re not even the one signing it. It’s Renato, did you forget?”, Túlio will fire. He and his lover will also open an account in Switzerland in Renato’s name for the poor twin to receive a percentage of embezzled money.

“Every month you receive 15% of the surplus. That includes the new Expresso units, the renovations at the headquarters…”, Ruth explained to Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta), a freshman in the world of deviations at Redentor.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

