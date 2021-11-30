‘It’s really hurting’ · TV news

Ana Clara Lima had a hard time on her trip to Tamandaré, in the municipality of Pernambuco. The Globo presenter had an accident on Sunday (28). She fell down a ladder and had to face a plane trip this Monday (29). “I’m in a lot of pain,” he complained moments before boarding.

The participant of Big Brother Brasil 18 spent a few days with friends in the Northeast, but her visit to the paradisiacal beaches did not end well. She told about the accident via her Instagram tool Stories. About to take her flight back to Rio de Janeiro, the artist said she was suffering from pain.

“I’m at the airport. Let me tell you what happened yesterday. I was leaving for the boat trip and fell. I took a tumble on the stairs and hit my ass really hard. Thank God it wasn’t my back or my tailbone. . I hit very hard. Yesterday it was black with purple,” he began.

Ana Clara Lima in Tamandaré, coast of Pernambuco (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“I’m in a lot of pain. My God in Heaven. I’m waiting for my flight and it’s half an hour away. I’m just thinking that I’m going to sit in this plane for 2h50min. Oh Jesus. It hurts a lot,” she continued.

Then, Ana Clara reported that she needed medication to face the trip. “I had to open my suitcase to get some medicine. It hurts a lot. I fell really ridiculous. If I had fallen a little more to the side, I could have hurt a lot. Thank God it was nothing. Just purple and swollen with pain. [Estou] taking medicine and putting on an ointment,” he detailed.

“Every trip I take, something happens to me (laughs). My God. How can you? I’m very accidental”, he commented with laughter.

According to the ex-BBB, she received medical care at the place of the fall, as in her group of friends there was a health professional. “Right at the time, thank God, one of the boys who is a doctor already looked. These things always happen to me. It’s even hurting my leg it’s so bad,” he commented.

Ana Clara premieres the program É Tudo Novela!, on the Viva channel, this Monday. The attraction will feature a fake confinement in which soap opera characters will compete for the fictitious $500,000 prize.

See video published by Ana Clara Lima: