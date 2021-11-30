Japan closes borders for foreigners to rein in Ômicron







Fumio Kishida was elected the new prime minister of Japan, replacing Yoshihide Suga Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The government of Japan announced this Monday (29) that it will close its borders to travelers from all countries as of November 30, in an attempt to contain the spread of Ômicron, a new variant of the coronavirus initially detected in South Africa .

The decision was announced by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida just three weeks after the government eased some restrictions to allow foreign students and interns, as well as commercial travelers, to enter the country.

“We prohibit all [novas] entries from foreign nationals from around the world from Nov. 30,” announced Kishida, adding that he “is ready to take criticism for being cautious” and stressing that measures are temporary, until more information is available about the new strain.

According to the prime minister, Japanese returning from abroad, from nine states and countries in South Africa, where infections with the new variant have been identified, will have to undergo “strict isolation measures based on risk”.

“These are temporary and exceptional measures that we are taking as a matter of safety, until there is clearer information about the Ômicron variant,” said Kishida, who did not reveal how long the restrictions will remain in place.

Japan, which has implemented border restrictions since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, relaxed measures earlier this month but kept the country closed to tourists.

Last week, the country had already announced the extension of the quarantine in hotels to 10 days for visitors from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, in addition to Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.