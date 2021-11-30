Joe Biden says new Ômicron variant is no cause for panic – News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Monday (29) that the use of a mask and vaccination against the Covid-19 they are vital for the country not to face a new lockdown. Also according to the US agent, the new variant — named Ômicron — is not a reason for panic.

In a statement made to the nation this afternoon, Biden reinforced the recommendation to the population of the United States that they immunize themselves and avoid the increase of cases in the country, especially with the emergence of the Ômicron strain.

“If people are vaccinated and wear a mask, there is no need for confinement,” said Biden. “Today we have more tools to fight the variant [Ômicron] than we had before.”

Despite the fact that the United States will prevent from this Monday the entry of travelers from eight countries in southern Africa, the US president stressed that the new variant “is a reason for concern, not panic.”

According to researchers, Ômicron, discovered in South Africa and with confirmed cases on at least three other continents, it has the potential to be more transmissible than the delta variant, the dominant strain currently in the world. Preliminary studies also show that the mutation can lead to milder symptoms of the disease.

Biden assured that “at this time” the United States should not draw up new restrictions against countries in southern Africa. “We know travel restrictions can curb the spread — they can’t prevent [a infecção]. We will face this new threat”, said the president.

Also according to Biden, researchers and specialists will take a few weeks to know if the vaccines already produced against Covid-19 are effective against the new strain. Despite the caution, the president pointed out that the White House team of immunologists is hopeful that the immunization agents applied in the country provide “a certain degree of protection against the most serious cases” of the disease.