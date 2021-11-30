Jojo Todynho introduces new boyfriend, after relationship leaks

The queue moved fast to Jojo Todynho. The singer from Rio de Janeiro, who ended a relationship recently after admitting that she cheated on her boyfriend, already has a new love. On her social networks, the funkeira posed next to the Brazilian Army officer, but said she took the initiative after a private photo was leaked on Instagram profiles. In the image, the moment when Lucas asked the singer to be dating, with the right to red roses and a wedding ring.

Therefore, the singer decided to take over the relationship and made a post on the public profile, after venting in the stories. In the click, the funkeira appears hugging her boyfriend, who holds her dog.

“The men of my life”, captioned the champion of “A Fazenda 12”.

In the comments, several followers of jojo they wished the new couple well. “Beautiful”, wrote Cauã Reymond; “That’s it babe!”, he commented Camilla de Lucas; “Beautiful thing! It’s good to see you happy, may God bless you a lot”, he said Rosiane Pinheiro; “How beautiful! God bless you,” wrote one netizen; “Take good care of the cat!” said another to Lucas; “It’s good to see you happy!” commented another.

PHOTO WAS IN NEW PROFILE, CREATED FOR CLOSE FRIENDS

jojo he said that he had created a new private profile, in which there are only 100 followers, all of them close to the artist. That’s why she never imagined that the content could leak. It was there that she shared photos with her new boyfriend. According to the funkeira herself, the photos were sent to “gossip sites”.

“A photo of Lucas and me leaked. It didn’t leak, some motherfucker, someone I trusted because it’s impossible to find out who it was, took it and sent it to the gossip sites, which publish the photo without knowing if the person wants to publish it. If I didn’t post on my public Instagram or Facebook, it’s because I didn’t want to post and I didn’t want to talk,” he began.

The singer continued to lament the fact that she was “betrayed” by a person she trusted: “Unfortunately, we live with people and have to deal with bad manners. People get involved, talk about other people’s lives, not knowing if the person wants them to talk. If I wanted to speak, I would speak now. I made a private Instagram for myself and I’ll be warning you right away: stop adding, c******. If I made it private, it’s for no one to add, p****”, he continued, screaming.

jojo she emphasized that she felt safe in front of a few people she considered trustworthy: “In innocence I posted on private Instagram, which has a hundred or so people, people I like, people I have personal contact with, I didn’t imagine that this photo would leak. This proves that I have to get further and further away from others. Live in my world as I live. I work and go home quietly”.

LAST RELATIONSHIP ENDED DUE TO BETRAYAL

Just over a month ago, jojo put an end to the relationship with Márcio Felipe and revealed the reason: she betrayed him, in Paris. At the time, he commented on the situation: “I was calm, even because we were kind of fighting. I’m calm, I didn’t make it and we’re friends, yes”.

“When we talked, I still didn’t know the reason why she didn’t say it, I proposed to her that we be friends, it’s okay. In order not to lose the affection that each one has for the other, I think each one was better off, but the friendship continues”, guaranteed the businessman.

