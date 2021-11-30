Jojo Todynho rebels and vents about his dating exposure – Famous

Jojo Todynho and Lucas Souza (photo: Reproduo/Insatgram)

This last Monday (29/11), the singer



Jojo Todynho





vented through social media for having his dating with the exposed army officer, called



Lucas Souza



. The famous woman was angry and decided to comment on what had happened:



“Very sad this”,



lamented the champion of



The Farm 12



.

In videos shared on Instagram, she complained about having her private life exposed and invaded by people she considered trustworthy:



“Another son of a bitch went there, took the photo off my Instagram and sent it to the gossip sites,”



started



jojo



.

“Unfortunately, we have to deal with people’s bad manners. People get involved, talk about other people’s lives, not knowing if they want them to talk. I made a private Instagram for myself and I’ll tell you right away: stop adding, Fuck. If I made it private for anyone to add, dammit, ”



shouted the singer.

“In innocence I posted on private Instagram, which has 100 people, people I like, who I have personal contact with, I didn’t imagine that this photo would leak. This proves that I have to stay further and further away from others.” Jojo Todynho

Before finalizing her outburst, the funkeira highlighted her dissatisfaction with what happened and stated that she would have liked to have had her relationship preserved.



“It’s very ugly, it’s very sad. If I didn’t post it, if I didn’t say anything, because I didn’t want to”,



shot. Soon after, the famous published a photo in which she appears next to her boyfriend and his dog.



“Men of my life!!”,



captioned her.