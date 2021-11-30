Jojo’s new boyfriend Todynho is an army officer from Paraná and studies civil engineering

Jojo Todynho has a new boyfriend. A little more than a month after ending her relationship with Márcio Felipe, from Rio de Janeiro, due to a betrayal on her part, the singer of the hit “What shot was that?” took up the romance with Lucas Souza.

The boy is from Curitiba, Paraná, an army officer and is studying Civil Engineering. Lucas joined the Armed Forces in January of last year, in Curitiba, his hometown.

Jojo, who lives in Rio, has already been to her new boyfriend’s family house and has even met her mother-in-law, who insisted on posting some photos with her famous daughter-in-law.

The dating surfaced this Monday after Jojo was asked to date and shared the news on a private Instagram profile. The information ended up leaking, leaving the funkeira furious.

Lucas Souza, Jojo Todynho’s new boyfriend is an army officer Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Soon after, she made a post revealing the relationship on her official Instagram. “Love always”, she wrote in the caption of the photo with her lover and a dog, in Rio.

Faced with the repercussions, Lucas deactivated his account on the social network. The couple wants to avoid exposure, as the singer’s latest relationships have given the media buzz.

“A photo of Lucas and me leaked. It didn’t leak, some son of a bitch, someone I trusted and it’s impossible to find out who it was, took it and sent it to gossip sites, which publish the photo without knowing if the person wants to publish it”, she complained to us stories.

“If I didn’t post on my Instagram or public Facebooks it’s because I didn’t want to talk. Unfortunately, we live with people and have to deal with bad charism”, vented.

“I posted it on my private Instagram, which has a hundred or so people I like and have contact with, and I didn’t imagine this photo would leak.”

“This proves more and more that I have to stay away from others, live in my world as I live, work and go home, quietly. It’s very done, it’s very sad”, he continued.

The singer also said that she is being attacked for dating a white man and let it slip that she met the boy during the trip he made to Cancún, Mexico.

“They’re calling me a palm tree. Love has no color. And thanks for the handsome lieutenant, because he really is. Beautiful and tasty. Oh, God, thank you! Holy trip to Cancun…Lucas doesn’t need the media. If he needed to, his Instagram would be opened. He’s official, so obviously he doesn’t need my money and biscuits. In fact, I’ve never given money to men”, he concluded.