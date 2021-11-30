Jokic Takes Brothers As Bodyguards, Nuggets Beat Heat In Miami | nba

After the exchange of aggressions between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris, three weeks ago, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat met again this Monday night, in Florida, without their big stars – except for one. Jokic was the highlight of the visitors’ victory 120-111, on his return after four games away with a wrist injury. It was the end of the six-game losing streak for the current MVP team.

Highlights: Miami Heat 111 x 120 Denver Nuggets, by NBA

The Serb scored 24 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists. He was not joined by Michael Porter Jr., who will miss the rest of the season with a back injury, and Jamal Murray, who is still recovering from knee surgery. The curious note of the game was the presence of the Serb’s two brothers in the chairs behind the Nuggets’ bench. They bought tickets and acted as bodyguards (see the video below), after discussion on social media with Markieff Morris’ brother and threats from both sides. Luckily, the duel started and ended in peace.

1 of 2 Jokic battles for two more dots in the carboy — Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images Jokic battles for two more points in the carboy — Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

Markieff Morris hasn’t acted since that November 8th, when he ran into Jokic in a midcourt shot at the end of the game. The pivot responded with a shoulder on the Heat forward’s back, who fell to the ground and injured his neck (see the video below). This Monday was the 11th game in a row for Morris off the court. Miami also played without Jimmy Butler, with coccyx pain, and Tyler Herro, ill.

The main highlight was Bam Adebayo, with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists, in a duel that the Heat lost by 24 points. Now the team is 13-8 for the season, in third place in the East. The next challenge is against the Cavaliers, again at home, on Wednesday. The Nuggets (10-10, 9th from West) catch the Orlando Magic, away from home, also on Wednesday.

heat

Bam Adebayo (24 pts, 13 rebs, 6 asts)

Max Strus (19 pts, 6 baskets of three)

Caleb Martin (18 pts)

Kyle Lowry (17 pts, 14 asts)

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic (24 pts, 15 rebs, 7 asts)

Aaron Gordon (20 pts, 4 rebs, 5 asts)

Bones Hyland (19 pts, 5 baskets of three)

heat

Jimmy Butler (coccyx)

Tyler Herro (body aches)

Markieff Morris (neck)

Victor Oladipo (knee)

Nuggets

Jamal Murray (knee)

Michael Porter Jr. (back)

PJ Dozier (knee)

JaMychal Green (elbow)

points in transition

heat 8

Nuggets 12

Turnovers

heat 9

Nuggets 13

Points generated from turnovers

heat 18

Nuggets 5

Court shots

Heat 43/91 (47.3%)

Nuggets 43/74 (58.1%)

three shots

Heat 15/44 (34.1%)

Nuggets 18/35 (51.4%)

free throws

Heat 10/15 (66.7%)

Nuggets 16/21 (76.2%)

2 of 2 Score Chart — Photo: NBA Score Chart — Photo: NBA

First Period – Nuggets 32 to 23: Miami missed its top two scorers, Butler and Herro, with only 37.4% court use (9 of 24) against 57.9% (11 of 19). Jokic started with 9 points and 7 rebounds in the first round, and led the Nuggets despite all the embezzlements.

Second Period – Nuggets 31 to 20: The domain of visitors continued in the second quarter. Freshman Bones Hyland hit 3 of 4 from the perimeter for 11 points in the end, a total of 13. Miami kicked 25 balls of three and hit 6, one less than the Nuggets with 15 shots. Jokic scored another 8 points, a total of 17. Score from 63 to 43 in the range.

Third period – Heat 35 to 32: On the way back to the second half, Miami reacted and the teams made a balanced duel, but the difference did not go down to 14. Adebayo scored 15 points in the partial, total of 19, for the home team. Denver, however, has withstood further damage. Jokic had another 5, 22 total, with 12 rebounds. Score from 95 to 78.

Fourth period – Heat 33 to 25: The home team still tried to react in the last quarter, but the difference was too big, and the MVP was in those days. Denver ends a six-game losing streak right after the star returns to court after a wrist injury. The future, however, is an interrogation with Jokic’s faithful squires out of commission.

heat

12/01 – Cavaliers (house)

02/12 – Pacers (out)

12/04 – Bucks (out)

Nuggets

12/01 – Magic (outside)

12/04 – Knicks (outside)

06/12 – Bulls (outside)

Philadelphia 76ers 101

Orlando Magic 96

Chicago Bulls 133

Charlotte Hornets 119

Houston Rockets 102

Oklahoma City Thunder 89