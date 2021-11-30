Journalist detonates Andreas Pereira for mistake in Flamengo’s final at Libertadores: ‘There’s no pardon’

Credit: Mendes Buddha – Getty Images

One of Flamengo’s heavyweight signings for the second half, midfielder Andreas Pereira ended up being a negative highlight for the red-black side in the Libertadores final. After a shot back, the Belgian-Brazilian handed possession at the feet of Deyverson, who scored the winning goal by the Palestinians.

In the podcast “Posse de Bola”, by UOL Esporte, this Monday (29), commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira did not spare the Flamengo athlete due to the mistake in the decision, and asked if the move in question occurred with other players, the scenario of forgiveness would exist.

“The mistake Andreas made cannot be forgiven. There is no forgiveness. Karius didn’t have forgiveness at Liverpool, if it was Renê losing that ball, poor Renê. If it were Rodinei, who I criticize so much, he would suffer, if it were David Luiz would he suffer, Arão, then Andreas would it be okay?”, said Mauro, making a comparison with the business world.

“Andreas caused damage, that is deconcentration, inattention. I don’t know what he’s doing, but this ‘ah, poor thing’, goes on social media to say that he’s going to win back the crowd,” fired the commentator.

⚫️🔴@MAUROCEZAR: ANDREAS PEREIRA’S ERROR there is no FORGIVENESS, hard to win the fans pic.twitter.com/U6gi0fNP1l — UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) November 29, 2021

