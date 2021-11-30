Journalist leaks Grêmio dismissal list with 18 names

Farid Germano Filho is a renowned journalist from Rio Grande do Sul who recently turned out to be a Grêmio fan. However, now the same leaked a list of players who should leave Grêmio at the end of the season.

The high number of names draws attention, however, it is fair given the poor performance of the club in 2021. There are 18 professionals who will leave the tricolor. Check out the full list:

Vagner Mancini Bruno Cortez Brenno or Gabriel Kannemann Rafinha Paulo Miranda Darlan Vanderson Victor Bobsin Jean Pyerre Diego Souza Diogo Barbosa Everton Cardoso Douglas Costa Ferreira Guilherme Guedes Alisson Diego Churin

The name that Grêmio fans most want to see away from Immortal is certainly that of coach Vagner Mancini. Since joining Grêmio, he has shown that he is incapable of commanding a club the size of Grêmio.

Some names stand out. According to him, Vanderson will leave the club. However, he said, the athlete will be sold to Europe. So, at least Grêmio will profit from this deal.

According to the journalist himself, Ferreira will be sold to an MLS club and for that reason he must leave Immortal. Even Grêmio idol Kannemann seems to be leaving the Grêmio, according to Farid he has offers and should leave Immortal due to his high salary.

However, as Farid himself pointed out in his video, the Argentinian defender will undergo surgery to resolve a hip injury. This could impede a negotiation.

As it is difficult to find quality defenders, it is possible that they will hire him, even though the defender is still recovering from the surgery. Kannemann receives a salary of R$700,000, so his departure is necessary for the club’s financial health.

Image: Young Pan