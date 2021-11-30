Journalists Francisco José and Renato Machado leave TV Globo

veteran journalists Francisco José and Renato Machado were disconnected from TV Globo, this Monday, November 29th. According to the website Notícias da TV, Globo’s Journalism director, Ali Kamel, he even sent an email to say goodbye to his former colleagues. He praised the professionalism of both and said that the two still have work to be shown, especially in “Globo Repórter.”

The professionals were over 40 years old at the station. In addition to them, names such as Alberto Gaspar, Ari Peixoto, José Hamilton Ribeiro, Eduardo Faustini, Isabela Assumpção and Linhares Júnior also left TV Globo.

In a conversation with columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S. Paulo, Francisco said: “I’m sad, of course, it was 46 years at the station. I can’t pretend and tell you I’m happy because I’m not. If I was going to leave happy I would have left before, I asked [para sair]”

He also said that he was disconnected from the network, due to the company’s new policy.

“Two, three years ago, Ali [Kamel, diretor de jornalismo da Globo] told me that the company had a staff renewal policy. I know we seniors have the highest salaries. I find this renewal policy sad, many of those who are leaving are masters of telejournalism”, explained the journalist.

Francisco José’s wife, Beatriz Castro, even spoke of the journalist’s departure from the network.

“How much affection, how much recognition! Chico’s farewell is intense and full of recognition. What an amazing career he’s built. Single. Legend. Unequaled. Our family is all gratitude and pride. Let the new times come!!!”, he wrote on Twitter.

