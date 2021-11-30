Journalists Renato Machado and Francisco José leave Globo | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction/Globe Renato Machado and Francisco José had been working for over 40 years

Francisco José and Renato Machado were fired from Globo this Monday (29). According to Notícias da TV, the reporters’ departure is due to the company’s new policy, which is renewing its staff.

The reporters for ‘Globo Repórter’ had been working for more than 40 years and were active in the weekly program. According to the website, Ali Kamel, the broadcaster’s journalism director, sent an email to say goodbye to the journalists. In the message, he says that like Zé Hamilton Ribeiro and Chico José, the exit was by mutual agreement.

In the message, Ali praises the professionalism of the two and says that both have work to be shown on the network, mainly on ‘Globo Repórter’. Francisco José had just returned from vacation.

“Few have achieved such success. Among the outstanding coverages in which he participated, I highlight the one on the Chernobyl nuclear accident, in 1986. The stand up he did, on the edge of a lake in Upsala, showed the quality of his text and the ability to explain complex phenomena”, he says Kamel in an excerpt of the message sent to Machado.

iG Gente got in touch with Globo, which stated that the journalists “were talking about the exit” for a long time. According to the broadcaster, the contracts were terminated by mutual agreement.

Read Machado’s full email:





“The first time I met Renato Machado in person was in Brasília, covering Collor’s impeachment, me on the Globo TV and he on TV. We were at Eliane Cantanhêde’s house with so many other journalists – and Renato delighting everyone with his humorous stories.

When I arrived at Globo in 2001, he was already the presenter and editor-in-chief of Bom Dia Brasil, a program whose new format he helped create, in 1996, with more conversation, more analysis. Immediate success, he began to guide the newsrooms on what lay ahead. During this period, we had close contact — especially during electoral coverage, when we were preparing the interviews that would be done with the candidates. Attentive, considerate, accurate.

Renato has an enviable experience in journalism: BBC in London for two years, Jornal do Brasil for 14, and, at Globo, since 1982 (with just a year off, when he worked for TV Manchete). Here, he was a special reporter, correspondent in London for two long periods and editor-in-chief and presenter of Bom Dia Brasil for 15 years. It covered everything: wars, terrorist attacks, revolutions, tragedies, political scandals, cultural events, interviews with great international personalities.

Few have achieved such success. Among the outstanding coverages in which he participated, I highlight the one on the Chernobyl nuclear accident, in 1986. His stand up, at the edge of a lake in Upsala, showed the quality of his text and the capacity to explain complex phenomena. I quote from memory, and apologize for the inaccuracy. But it went something like this: “Radioactivity is trapped in the still waters of the lake, contaminating everything, including this floor I walk on. And that’s exactly why I have to get out of here soon.” He turned on his back and left. A few words, a gesture, and the audience understood the scale of the tragedy.

Renato has been at Globo Repórter for five years. And it doesn’t surprise me that soon his first show was nominated for an Emmy in the “Current” category. He certainly lent the program his experience with international journalism, which began in his debut on the BBC in 1967. But he also lent his skills in handling national, cultural and behavioral issues. The camera likes him and the audience even more.

The courteous way he lets through in the video is the same way he treats colleagues and friends. A unique professional, a kind colleague and a dear friend.

He too, like Zé Hamilton Ribeiro and Chico José, of whom I have already spoken, arranged his departure with me. It was as soon as he got back from London. Long-term planning in stages. According to our agreement, it would come out in 2020, but we postponed it until the end of that year because of the pandemic.

Renato leaves a legacy of good journalism. It is an example of the excellent professional. On my behalf, on behalf of Globo and your colleagues, thank you very much.”

Read the email to Francisco José:

“Chico José, from Crato from Ceará, started working as a journalist in 1966 for Jornal do Commercio in Recife, even before the profession was regulated, as he likes to stress. In the newspaper, Chico covered two World Cups and caught Armando’s attention Nogueira, who invited him to be a reporter and presenter for Globo Esporte. The program would start airing in the capital of Pernambuco. After opening in front of the cameras, in 1975, he thought that TV was not for him

Chico was wrong.

For 46 years, he has been making a brilliant career at Globo. Throughout his career, through Sport, Chico participated in four World Cups and two Olympics. In Journalism, he collects unforgettable stories: he was the first reporter from the Northeast to appear on JN, he dived live in Guanabara Bay during Rio-92 (an unprecedented and anthological feat), covered the Malvinas War (when he was even expelled by the military), followed dozens of presentations by Galo da Madrugada, showed Brazil the importance of the São João festivities, accompanied Pope John Paul II in Korea, revealed to the country the first images of the Bateau Mouche wreck, and reached the impressive mark of 103 editions of Globo Repórter… Yes, it’s not a typo: there are 103 programs with his reports, a feat. These are just a few of the many moments that Chico made his mark.

In fact, it was at Globo Repórter that he showed his adventurous side. Bungee jumping, diving with sharks, following jaguars in the Amazon, showing wildlife in South Africa and the treasures of the Caribbean, facing elephant seals in Patagonia and much more. He went to the North Pole and the South Pole. In 2013, Chico was an Emmy finalist with a Globo Reporter on the routine and rituals of the Enawenê-Nawê Indians in the Amazon.

But nothing represents Chico José more than his identification with the Northeast. He is passionate. For 10 years, it covered the drought and poverty that plagued the northeastern hinterland. In 2008, he toured six capitals to show São João live on Jornal Nacional. For 15 years, alongside Beatriz Castro, he presented and reported on the local environmental program Nordeste Viver e Preservar.

He received several awards, numerous honors and titles – among them that of Citizen of Pernambuco. Invited to be an international correspondent, I never wanted to. He usually says that he doesn’t change the Northeast for any other place in the world. But his curriculum includes reports from all continents. It has a unique way of reporting: engaging, captivating, it takes the viewer to where he is. With precise words, with scenes that mark.

I met him personally when I arrived at Globo, on a visit I made to Recife. After the office chores, I accepted his invitation to lunch. Walking through the streets, I could see how much he is loved, treated like family by the people of Pernambuco, pure affection, which he reciprocates. A conversation with him is never short and is always pleasurable. At one of our most recent meetings, we had a brief schedule, but when we said our goodbyes, it was already an hour later. We talked about the profession, journalistic work, life. Chico is a chest of good stories and a keen observer. Jo Mazarollo told me about it: “He loves to tell stories. The stories from the stories and the stories that come up while you’re reporting.” It is true.

Three years ago, we began to talk more closely about this movement that ends today. First, he left his daily life to dedicate himself to the projects he had on Globo Repórter. To our delight and audience satisfaction, you did what you planned. In October, he left for Atol das Rocas, the most favorable period to carry out the long-awaited report. The result, as always, surpassed all the best expectations. By putting the full stop to the text, by saying the last words of the program, he ended those 46 years of Globo with a golden key. The result will air on March 25 of next year. As planned.

I thank Chico José, Ceara from Crato, citizen of Pernambuco, journalist from Brazil, for all the legacy he leaves us and for everything he has done for our journalism. In my name, in the name of Globo and of your colleagues”.