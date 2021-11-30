Juliette hands over the names of ex-BBBs who apologized

The participation of Juliette Freire in the last episode of “Lady Night” yielded a lot! in conversation with Tata Werneck, the “BBB21” champion made several revelations. She told how famous she would like to become, reflected on her relationship with her fans (the Cacti) and, to top it off, handed over the names of former colleagues in confinement who apologized to him after the end of the reality show.

Tata Werneck asked if she had ever received messages of the type from any of the participants. Juliette he said he received “several, between audios and texts”, before counting on his finger and revealing that there were four:

“viih tube, Sarah, Gilberto and Lumen“.

The presenter focused more on Sarah, asking the Juliette if she would like to renew the friendship. For those who don’t remember, for a moment the two were very close in “BBB21” and even gained fame as the G3 in the trio with Gil of Vigor.

Juliette, however, denied: “Friend, no friend. I already have my friends who know me, respect me and believe in me”. Even so, reinforced that he excused everyone, because that way it feels lighter.

Juliette talking about Viih Tube, Sarah, Gil and Lumena texting apologetic after she left the BBB JULIETTE ON LADY NIGHT

pic.twitter.com/6RApWwpt2Q — HQ Juliette 🌵 (@QGJulietteOF) November 30, 2021

About the love life, Juliette told in a joking tone that she would like to be with James Iorc: “I sent a hello, if you’re dating, I’m sorry” and even confessed that he was flirting a lot, but that “the flirting didn’t evolve”. She also confirmed that she has received teasing from people who in the past despised her and, now, she has a “washed soul”.

And about cacti, Juliette stated: “They are very supportive of me. They defend me. They are wonderful people. I love so much. In sometimes there are some that go over the limit, but I complain, I don’t like it“.

Juliette listens to Tatá’s question, processes it, and then understands. hahahahahahahahaha #LadyNight pic.twitter.com/LRejGzRLOV — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) November 30, 2021

This is the frame ~ Battle of Docs ~! 😅 #GloboplayMaisCanais JULIETTE ON LADY NIGHT pic.twitter.com/lnRkzh8s6t — globoplay 🆚 (@globoplay) November 30, 2021

Juliette talking about the cancellation that occurred with some BBB attendees. “We have no right to oppress, humiliate, harm anyone…” JULIETTE ON LADY NIGHT pic.twitter.com/yZ7Ej18y1g — Juliette’s HQ (@Juliette HQ) November 30, 2021

