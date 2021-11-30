Juliette names ex-BBBs who apologized to her for audios and messages – Zoeira

the ex-BBB Juliette revealed on the comedian’s show Tata Werneck that ex-BBBs apologized to her after the reality show ended.

On “Lady Night”, Tatá Werneck asked: “Have you ever received a message from ex-bbb apologizing?”. Juliette hesitated and said, “Several. Four. Very large texts. Audios and texts. And that’s okay. I go lighter.”

Tatá Werneck kept pressing for Juliette to speak names and she said: “Viih Tube, Sarah, Gil and Lumena”.

Juliette also spoke in the interview about how she deals with fame, financial achievements through long contracts with national brands and the singing side.

