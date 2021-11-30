Juliette names ex-BBBs who apologized to her for audios and messages – Zoeira

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 8 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Juliette names ex-BBBs who apologized to her for audios and messages – Zoeira 4 Views

the ex-BBB Juliette revealed on the comedian’s show Tata Werneck that ex-BBBs apologized to her after the reality show ended.

On “Lady Night”, Tatá Werneck asked: “Have you ever received a message from ex-bbb apologizing?”. Juliette hesitated and said, “Several. Four. Very large texts. Audios and texts. And that’s okay. I go lighter.”

see more

The image shows a montage of journalists Renato Machado (left) and Chico José (right).

The image shows a montage by actor Caio Castro and influencer Mari Menezes.

Tatá Werneck kept pressing for Juliette to speak names and she said: “Viih Tube, Sarah, Gil and Lumena”.

Juliette also spoke in the interview about how she deals with fame, financial achievements through long contracts with national brands and the singing side.

Want to learn more about pop culture, movies, series and celebrities in one channel? Zoeira is on the Telegram! Access the link: https://t.me/zoeira_dn

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

At 73, Paulinho Camafeu dies, composer recorded by Gil, Fafá and Bell | celebrities

Paulinho Camafeu – Disclosure Paulinho CamafeuDisclosure Published 11/30/2021 12:00 | Updated 11/30/2021 12:29 PM Rio …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved