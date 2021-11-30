Juliette reveals discomfort with deification: “Everything too much is poison”

Juliette, singer, had her tongue loose in the program lady night, gives Tata Werneck, on Multishow. The beauty confessed that she received many apologies from ex-BBBs, but stated that she would not have a friendship with Sarah here outside.

“Friend, not friend. I already have my friends who know me, respect me and believe in me”, confessed the singer. viih tube, Gil of Vigor, Lumen and the own Sarah were the ones who apologized to the ex-sister. tata I wanted to know which famous Juliette I would like to stay and the brunette didn’t think twice!

Advertising Unable to load ad

“James Yorc. I said hi, if you’re dating, I’m sorry.”, told the ex-BBB. Juliette confessed that he loves his fan club, the famous ‘cacti’, but confessed that some go overboard.

“They are very supportive of me. They defend me. They are wonderful people. I love so much. From time to time there are some that go over the limit, but I complain, I don’t like it”, he confessed.

Outburst about cancellation

Juliette is deified by fans and a part of the press. Therefore, there were no major cancellations outside the BBB21. The singer confessed that she doesn’t like this deification too much.

“I don’t want to be idolized and dehumanized. Everything else is poison, damage. There has to be balance. Seeing people with reality, defects and exaggerations”, he confessed.

Friendship with Felipe Neto

who was delighted with Juliette recently was youtuber Felipe Neto in a live of sexta-feira Negra for a famous retail brand.

“Forever cactus @juliette, thank you so much for being such a sensational, humble and warrior stage partner. As I told you, you are light!”, commented Felipe Neto. Juliette returned the affectionate words of the new friend.

READ MORE: At 69 years old, Evandro Mesquita is seen running in swim trunks on the beach