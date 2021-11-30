Juliette reveals unusual gift from Anitta and says if she would stay with Rafa Vitti at ‘Lady Night’ | lady night

This was the meeting we needed and knew! 💜✨ Juliette was the most special guest of the ‘ lady night ‘which aired last night on the Multishow . During the interview with Tata Werneck ,

In the chat, the champion of the ‘BBB21‘ admitted to being a flirt, she said she’s already flirted with James Iorc through social networks 😱 and wanted to know how was the supposed involvement of the singer with the presenter. Sharp, the two had fun analyzing the ‘borogodó’ of names like Rafa Vitti and Neymar 😂

And the ‘secret truths’ 😏 did not stop there: the queen of cacti also spoke about her friendship with the singer Anitta and revealed that she received an unusual gift from the singer 🔥

“She has a drawer that has everything. All types, all colors, all sizes. Then she gave me one, new, and she kept hers. We’re friends, but we separate that, right?” , told the ex-sister, laughing.

