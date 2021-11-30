Kalil doesn’t stop Rooster’s party at Savassi, but suggests that it be at Mineirão

Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) confirmed this Tuesday (30) that he had received a request from Atlético for a possible Brazilian champion title party to be held in the Savassi region , more precisely, in Diogo de Vasconcelos square. He, however, said that the city hall cannot “stop anything”, but suggested that club officials hold the festivities on the Esplanada do Mineirão.

“Atletico was at the city hall, they talked to us, so we have to be sensible, we have more appropriate places, like the Esplanada do Mineirão, which is a more open place, but let’s talk because they went after us, any party needs the Government” , declared.

Although he didn’t stop it, the mayor said that “it’s no use wanting to have a party in a cramped place.”

“Probably the party is until today (Tuesday), we don’t even know, but if you want to do cool, apolitical planning, the city hall is with open arms, as is the party for Cruzeiro, Atlético and América, for me Atletico is tastier,” Kalil said with a laugh.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.