Kindle Paperwhite 2021: Amazon Device Fact Sheet, Pros and Cons | E-reader

The new Kindle Paperwhite arrived in Brazil bringing attributes such as a 6.8-inch screen, options with up to 32 GB of storage and a lighting system with 17 LEDs. With a large number of improvements over the previous model, the e-reader has increased in price, and now starts at R$ 649. Check out the positives and negatives of the device below.

Now available with the USB-C port, the Kindle Paperwhite Model 2021 sells for $649 in the 8GB storage version. The most complete version of the intermediate e-reader, called Signature Edition, costs R$ 849 on the Amazon website. The device has 32GB of memory, plus other unique features like auto lighting and wireless charging.

🔎 Kindle Paperwhite 2021: Everything You Should Know Before You Buy

2 of 9 New Kindle Paperwhite 2021 — Photo: Publicity/Amazon New Kindle Paperwhite 2021 — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

3 of 9 Kindle Paperwhite with Larger Screen Makes Reading More Efficient — Photo: Press Release/Amazon Kindle Paperwhite with larger screen is more efficient for reading — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

The new generation of Kindle Paperwhite has gained an increase in size. The mid-range model of the e-reader now features a 6.8-inch screen, a significant gain over the previous generation, which had a 6.0-inch display – the same dimension as the basic Kindle.

Despite the increased display area, the new Paperwhite maintains enough resolution to render text at high resolution. That’s because the version features the same 300 ppi (pixels per inch) of the more sophisticated Kindle, the Oasis, plus optimized font technology and 16-level grayscale, according to the manufacturer.

2. Higher quality lighting

4 of 9 Lighting allows you to read in the dark without needing a lamp or disturbing those who sleep next door — Photo: Divulgação/Amazon Lighting allows you to read in the dark without needing a lamp or disturbing those who sleep next door — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

The new Paperwhite offers screens with an array of 17 LEDs, which surround the four sides of the screen. These LEDs can be manually controlled by the user to project light onto the display and thus illuminate the Kindle, making it possible to read even in the dark without the need for an external light source such as a lamp.

The 17 LEDs are a significant leap from the 5 used in the previous Paperwhite. Such lamps help to better cover the sides of the screen and ensure more even and natural lighting, with no shadows or pockets that LEDs have difficulty reaching.

5 of 9 Signature Edition version of Paperwhite has 32 GB of space — Photo: Publicity/Amazon Signature Edition version of Paperwhite has 32 GB of space — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

The standard – and cheaper – version of Paperwhite comes with 8 GB of data space, more than enough for an impressive library of books, as a typical e-book rarely goes beyond a few hundred KB (kilobytes) .

But, for those with really large collections, the 32GB option, called by Amazon as the Signature Edition, can be extremely useful for storing so-called audiobooks, books with narration in which the user actually hears the work read. In this case, the files are in MP3 and weigh more, justifying the option with greater capacity.

4. Screen temperature adjustment

6 of 9 Screen temperature adjustment, which debuted at Oasis, is also available in the new Paperwhite — Photo: Filipe Garrett/TechTudo Screen temperature adjustment, which debuted at Oasis, is also available in the new Paperwhite — Photo: Filipe Garrett/TechTudo

Until the arrival of the new Paperwhite, support for this feature was unique to Oasis, the top-of-the-line Kindle. The screen temperature adjustment allows the user to define a tint for the white background of the display, making the tint more yellowish, similar to the higher quality paper used in some prints.

Another virtue of the screen in warmer tones is comfort, as the white background, especially lit, can make the eyes a little tired after a longer reading session.

1. Basic Kindle costs a lot less

Migrating to the world of e-readers is a process that can yield different results for each type of user. There are those who do not adapt to reading on the Kindle screen and, if you have any uncertainty about the technology, it might be a better idea to bet on a more affordable model as a way to avoid a greater loss associated with the purchase of an e-reader more expensive at the risk of discarding it.

7 of 9 8th Gen Kindle also has an anti-glare screen and is more affordable than Paperwhite — Photo: Press Release/Amazon 8th generation Kindle also has an anti-glare screen and is more affordable than Paperwhite — Photo: Press Release/Amazon

At the moment, Amazon sells the basic Kindle for BRL 319, which is much cheaper than the BRL 649 of the cheaper Paperwhite version. The simpler model has disadvantages – a smaller, lower-resolution screen, it’s not waterproof and doesn’t have its own lighting – but it represents a more affordable investment if you’re in doubt about the world of e-books.

2. No automatic lighting in single version

8 of 9 Signature Edition version has more space and automatic lighting — Photo: Publicity/Amazon Signature Edition version has more space and automatic lighting — Photo: Publicity/Amazon

Both versions of the new Paperwhite feature a lighting system via LEDs which, as explained above, work by lighting up the screen and allowing you to read even in the dark. There is manual regulation for you to set the light intensity and even choose times for them to come into action.

However, an important distinction between the two versions of the new Paperwhite is due to the fact that the Signature Edition, which is the more expensive, still offers an automatic regulation of these LEDs. Thus, the e-reader calibrates the lighting intensity on its own according to the environment.

3. Wireless charging is exclusive to Siganture Edition version

9 of 9 Kindle Paperwhite 2021 Features Wireless Charging Option — Photo: Playback/Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 2021 Features Wireless Charging Option — Photo: Playback/Amazon

Paperwhite 2021 comes with the improved USB-C port in place of the micro-USB available in the older version of the model. And this change will make life easier for users when charging the battery or synchronizing data with the reader, since this is the standard currently used in most smartphones.

However, those who already have a wireless charging base and prefer wireless technology, will have to spend more: the feature of battery replenishment without the use of cables exists, but it is exclusive to the more expensive version of the device, the Signature Edition.

Datasheet Kindle Paperwhite 2021

Release: October 2021

Launch price: from BRL 649

Current price: from BRL 649

Screen: 6.8″ e-paper letter

Screen resolution: 300 dpi

Storage: 8 or 32 GB

Memory card: not supported

Battery: up to 6 weeks

Dimensions and weight: 167 x 116 x 8.18 mm; 182 grams

Black color

With information from Amazon

📝 Kindle does not transfer USB files: what to do? Join the TechTudo Forum conversation