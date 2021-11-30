know how to bet and compete for a BRL 10 million prize

An estimated R$10 million prize will be at stake today in Lotomania’s 2242 contest. To win it is necessary to match all 20 scores that will be drawn by the Caixa.

The previous draw, held on November 26, ended with no winners, as no one hit the 20 tens (02-04-17-23-36-38-45-46-55-57-59-61-71-74 -75-82-86-87-89-90), which caused the prize to accumulate.

Lotomania: How do I enter the next draw?

Just place a bet of 50 numbers at lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery site. The biggest prizes are for tickets that match 20 and 19 numbers, or miss all the tens drawn. Bets must be placed within one hour of the draw, which normally takes place at 20:00 (GMT).

How much does the bet cost?

At Lotomania, unlike other Caixa modalities, there is only one bet option, with 50 numbers. The single price is R$2.50.

Lotomania: what are the chances of winning?

The chance of taking the main prize, which needs 20 hits, is one in 11,372,635. In the 19-number range, the chance is one in 352,551. Going without hitting anything is just as likely as hitting the 20 tens: one chance at 11,372,635.

