know the numbers drawn today and check your bet

These were the fifteen drawn by Caixa today (29) in the Lotofácil contest 2384: 01-03-04-05-07-09-10-11-13-15-16-18-20-22-24. If one or more bets lock all numbers, the prize to be awarded is estimated at R$1.5 million.

If there are winning bets, these will be announced shortly by Caixa. In the previous contest, held on November 27th, there were three tickets that matched all the numbers, taking a prize of R$ 998,827.83 (each).

Lotofácil: how to participate in the next draw?

You must register a bet at Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lotteries and on Caixa’s official website. The participant will have 25 numbers available to choose from 15 to 20 chosen tens. The cheapest bet (15 numbers) costs R$2.50, while the most expensive (20 tens) reaches R$38,700. The player can also let the system randomly choose the tens using the “Surprise” function.

What are the chances of winning at Lotofácil?

There is a chance in almost 3.3 million of hitting the 15 tens with the minimum bet (R$ 2.50). If the player adds a number to the game, the price of the bet goes up to R$40, but the odds improve well and go to one in just over 204,000. As Lotofácil also has prizes for those who hit 14, 13, 12 and 11 points, the chance of winning at least the R$ 5 prize is one in 11 with the minimum bet.

And how does the Lotofácil cake work?

As with other lotteries, Lotofácil also has a pool for group betting. Caixa charges a minimum amount of R$10 in this modality, with the odds of each participant always starting at R$3. If the bet has only 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed is between two and eight. In the 20 tens maximum bet scenario, up to 100 odds are allowed. When tickets are from 15 to 18 tens, there will be a limit of ten different bets per pool. With 19 numbers bet, the limit reduces to six. With 20 tens, only one bet is allowed.

