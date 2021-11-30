Lady Night: Juliette gives details about Anitta’s “sex room”: “Has it all”; watch

The cacti are celebrating! It aired this Monday (29), the long-awaited participation of Juliette on “Lady Night”, talk show hosted by Tatá Werneck. During the Multishow program, the “BBB21” champion talked about how life is going after the reality show and also about the new friendships she made abroad. One of them is even with Anitta, who hosted the woman from Paraíba and her mother in their own house for a while.

It was then that the singer revealed more details about the so-called “sex room”, a room that she ended up occupying during her stay in the powerful woman’s mansion. Juliette even said that she supervised her mother, worried that she would find her friend’s personal items there.

Continues after Advertising

“It was the room I used to have with my mother. There was a drawer there, when she (my mom) was going to get it, I said: ‘This drawer doesn’t [pode]‘. It has everything, of all types, of all sizes, colors”, commented the makeup artist, referring to Anitta’s vibrators.

Curious, Tatá wanted to know if the girl from Paraíba even used any of the popstar’s sexual “toys”. “Is it over there (Anitta) gave me a new one, a present, it’s mine. Hers is there. Hers is hers, mine is mine. We separate at least that”, declared Freire, laughing.

Juliette talking about the sex room at Anitta’s house. 👀 JULIETTE ON LADY NIGHT

pic.twitter.com/19xKJrmXVJ — Juliette’s HQ (@Juliette HQ) November 30, 2021

Also during the interview, the queen of cacti stated that, after the end of “BBB21”, she received several messages and apologies from former participants. Counting on her fingers, the woman from Paraíba cited Gil do Vigor, Viih Tube, Lumena Aleluia and Sarah Andrade, and said she apologized to everyone, as she felt that way “lighter”.

Sarah, incidentally, was mentioned by Tata later. The presenter was direct and questioned Juliette about a possible friendship with the blonde. After thinking for a few seconds, the artist dismissed the idea. “I want her good. But I think friend, not friend. I already have my friends who know me, respect me and believe in me. Colleague, yes… colleague, ok”, highlighted, finally.