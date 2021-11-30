Larissa Gaspar defends the immediate removal of Ronivaldo Maia from the PT, after arrest for attempted femicide

The councilor of Fortaleza Larissa Gaspar (PT) spoke, this Tuesday, 30, about the case involving councilor Ronivaldo Maia, also from the PT, after the parliamentarian was arrested in the act, on Monday afternoon, 29 , on suspicion of attempted femicide. The councilor declared “indignation” at what happened and, to the THE PEOPLE, said in favor of the immediate removal of Ronivaldo from the acronym.

“I defend that he is removed from the party immediately”, said Larissa Gaspar. In an official note on her social networks, the councilor reinforced that the “defense of life and women’s rights is one of the main struggles” of her term and demanded a “rigorous investigation of the facts”.

“We received with indignation the news that Councilor Ronivaldo Maia was arrested for attempted femicide. All violence must be dealt with firmly. We demand a rigorous investigation of the facts and that justice be done”, says the note.

The councilor also stressed that she is “on hand” to help the victim, a 37-year-old woman who has not yet been identified. “Enough of violence against women! He messed with one he messed with all of them”, he concluded.

Through a statement, the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense of Ceará (SSPDS) reported that Ronivaldo Maia would have accelerated the car towards the victim, who after being hit had to be rescued in a hurry to a hospital in the region.

The congressman’s press office spoke about the case, confirmed the arrest and said that the circumstances of the occurrence are still being investigated. The councilor’s custody hearing takes place this Tuesday, 30.

