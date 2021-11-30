Latam’s restructuring plan is a setback for interested parties – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

(Victoria Netto)– Citi considers that Latam Airlines’ restructuring plan is a setback for companies interested in the airline. According to the bank, with the operator hoping to increase equity, three tranches of convertible notes, a line of credit and a term loan or bonds, the outlook for today’s shareholders is also negative.

Read too

On Friday, after the market closed, Latam’s Ad Hoc Matrix Group entered into an Agreement to Support Restructuring (RSA). It provides for a capital increase of $800 million, which is open to all shareholders according to their preemptive rights. It also establishes the issuance of three separate tranches of convertible debt, totaling US$4.64 billion, with Class A, B and C notes. In addition, a revolving credit line of US$500 million and another US$2.25 billion in new term loans or bonds.

According to analysts Stephen Trent, Brian Roberts and Filipe Nielsen, who sign the Citi report, the capital increase presented in the plan itself is already greater than the market value of Latam’s shares. “Although the plan does not appear to disclose details about the exercise prices of the convertible bonds, the value of these three tranches is more than six times the size of the existing equity value of Latam”, they assess.

For them, while the operator appears to have a reasonable operating path to normalization after exiting Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Law, today’s equity value is compromised. Latam’s airlines expect to exit with $7.26 billion in debt (excluding convertible debt) and $2.67 billion in liquidity. With this, Citi maintains the sell recommendation for the shares, with a target price of US$ 0.80, a potential drop of 34.42% compared to the last closing.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better