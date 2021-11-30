Laura Keller shows meeting between her ex-husband and current boyfriend

Laura Keller recorded the moment when her ex-husband, Jorge Souza, meets her current boyfriend, Gustavo Saad. The respectful and harmonious meeting between the three left the actress and DJ emotional.

“Maturity we see around here. Former and current good in the lagoon. Smooth in the ship. Easy on the nipple”, said Laura when posting the moment on Instagram. With Jorge, she has a son, Jorge Emanuel, one year old. “He deserves all this love. Thank you, Gustavo and Jorge, for this moment,” he continued.

Then she was emotional to say that her ex-husband supports their current relationship. “Jorge is happy that Gustavo treats his son very well. They’re even making arrangements for a party. See if I can. I said no party,” she said.

In his own account on the same social network, Jorge also showed moments of the meeting, and took the opportunity to play. “It’s delivered, no return,” he said, chuckling.

“Guys, look, we’re friends. The relationship ends and there’s no problem. Gustavo loves children, I’m loving the way he’s treating my son. Thank God, for the inconvenience of many people, we’re very happy”, said Jorge in the sequence, gaining the support of Gustavo: “Here is family”, said Laura’s current boyfriend.

Last week, the former “Ilha Record” revealed that she met her lover on the internet and that she couldn’t be more satisfied with the relationship. “We met over the internet, we talked every day. We lived far away, until we made arrangements to meet and since then we have been together”, he celebrated.

According to her, Gustavo likes children and treats her son, little Jorge Emanuel, as if he were his own son. “I’m very happy. I felt complete as a mother and now I’m complete as a woman. Gustavo is a simple and loving guy. He loves children. He is treating my child as if it were his and it makes my heart overflow”, she revealed on the occasion .