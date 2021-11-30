Leak supposed conceptual image of the remake

Rumors have been circulating for months about a remake of Resident Evil 4, which has been in development since 2018 and, after passing through the hands of studio M-Two, may currently be in the hands of Capcom Division 1.

Although the possible remake has not been confirmed by Capcom, a new leak has emerged to ignite the internet and fan community again, with more rumors and theories about the game.

This time, the protagonist of the controversy is the voice actor DC Douglas, who may have broken a confidentiality agreement by sharing an alleged concept art by Albert Wesker in the remake of RE4.

Other people coming forward saying dc shared stuff with them too. Dc knew he was breaking NDA and still did it. pic.twitter.com/WPRvhOYeFK — Helping Spread Awareness (@BewareCreepyVAs) November 28, 2021

In addition to the image, DC Douglas would have confirmed in a live broadcast that he would return to the role of the iconic villain in the new version of RE4. Remember that Wesker appears in the fourth game in three specific segments: the modes Assignment Ada, The Mercenaries and especially Separate Ways.

After sharing with fans (which resulted in the possible breach of confidentiality agreement), DC Douglas reportedly deleted his Twitter account. However, the messages and the conceptual image were leaked.

For now, there is no official confirmation that Resident Evil 4 Remake is in development. Nor was the confidentiality of the leaked images of the voice actor DC Douglas account confirmed.

The latest game in the franchise is Resident Evil 4 VR, released exclusively for Meta Quest 2.

