Learn to post and view Status on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web works as an extension of the messaging app, but on the computer it still doesn’t have all the features that the user can access using the cell phone. It’s possible, for example, to see a status on the PC, but if you want to post one there, you won’t be able to, making the user use their own cell phone to perform the action.

Today we brought you a tip that can help you post status on WhatsApp Web using a Google Chrome extension, “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp”.

The first step is to download the WA Web Plus for WhatsApp extension, on your computer, to do this, go to the page of WA Web Plus for WhatsApp for the Chrome Web Store, then click on “Add extension”.

Now open WhatsApp Web and click on the extension icon which may be located in the upper right corner of your PC screen to open its menu.

How to post a Status?

When you open the extension’s menu, click on “Status” which is in the lower right corner of the screen, with the window open, put a caption, if you want to put a photo or video, load the media and click on “Send”. After that, just check if your Status is available on WhatsApp.

It is important to remember that if you use the “Beta” version of WhatsApp Web, the one that allows you to send and receive messages without the mobile device having internet access, the post Status function through the extension may not be available.

To see what you’ve just posted, just go to the “Status” tab of WhatsApp Web, click on the circular icon.

After that, a list of published statuses will appear for you, click on what you want to view. Ready! Now you know how easy it is to post and view a Status on WhatsApp Web in a practical and fast way.