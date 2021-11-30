Linhares announces a BRL 1,000 bonus for servers and a 10% readjustment in 2022

Linhares announces allowance for servers. Credit: Linhares City Hall/Disclosure

The City of Linhares announced, last Monday night (29), that it will grant allowance of BRL 1 thousand for all civil servants later this year, which will be credited to the food ticket, as well as a 10% linear wage increase in 2022. The announcement was made by Mayor Guerino Zanon (MDB) during a session of the City Council.

The benefits cover active employees of the Executive Branch and retirees and pensioners in the municipality, as well as employees of the municipal state companies, which are the Autonomous Water and Sewage Service and the Linhares Higher Education Faculty. For retirees and pensioners, the allowance will be credited to the payroll.

The city hall also announced a special adjustment in the salaries of teaching professionals between 12% and 31%, depending on their location in the salary table. With the readjustment, in 2022, the lowest initial salary of professionals will be R$2,368.44. Guerino also announced the payment of the civil servants’ progression, which represents a linear increase of 5% in salaries.

The value of the food ticket will also be readjusted and will go from R$435 to R$500, which represents a 14.94% increase. In addition, nearly R$ 10 million will be paid in lawsuits.

CAMERA SESSION

The benefits were announced by the mayor during the ordinary session of the Linhares City Council and are in line with the City’s Positions and Salaries Plan. The advances package represents an annual impact of R$30 million on the payroll and salary benefits begin to be paid by the municipality in 2022.

Guerino Zanon (MDB), Mayor of Linhares. Credit: Disclosure/Advisory

The bills that determine the readjustments of the General Staff will be sent to the City Council of Linhares in January 2022, in compliance with Complementary Law 173, which prohibits increases in the remuneration of public agents, changes in career structure, admission or hiring of personnel, the increase of benefits or allowances, the counting of time as a vesting period for the granting of additional allowances for length of service and bonus leave, among others. Those related to the Magisterium are already at the City Council for voting.

According to the municipal secretary of Finance and Planning, Valdir Massucatti, the readjustment will be valid after the approval of the respective bills. “We made all the calculations following the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and the evolution of the economy since January. We understand that this replacement is necessary so that the server is not harmed by inflation. And, at the same time, it is a replacement responsible, as we are able to pay our contracts and expenses and keep the payroll up to date,” he explained.