Lorena Improta dispenses luxury and celebrates her daughter’s two months with a simple party

Lorena Improta celebrated the heiress’s patroness with an intimate party and enchanted fans with the decoration; Look

The dancer Lorraine Improta he didn’t let the two years of his daughter’s life go unnoticed, Liz, and prepared a simple party this last Sunday (28)

the singer’s wife Leo Santana he dispensed with the luxury and organized an intimate party at home. She dressed the little one with the cute cow look and melted the followers with the girl’s beauty.

“I want my ‘têtê’ mother! She is the one who breastfeeds! Two months of my little one”, narrated all smiling.

Famous and anonymous people were stunned by the cuteness of the little girl and didn’t skimp on the praise in the post’s caption. “Oh my god! I can’t take it”, said one. “Your smile. Most beautiful thing”, opined another.

Recently, the first-time dad posted an affectionate click holding his daughter and amazed fans. That’s because the baby’s size, just a month old, left her followers impressed.

Look!

