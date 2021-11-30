Louis Vuitton to Parade Virgil Abloh in Miami | Fashion and beauty

“Lovingly remembering Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a presentation of its Spring-Summer 2022 collection,” the brand owned by the brand announced in an Instagram post.

“Visionary genius”, “main source of inspiration of a new generation”: the repercussion of the stylist’s death

Abloh, 41, died on Sunday. He had a rare form of cancer, which stunned the fashion industry, including those who worked with him.

“On Saturday night @virgilabloh and I wrote our last words for their @louisvuitton show in Miami,” said Anders Christian Madsen, fashion critic for British Vogue magazine.

Abloh, the son of Ghanaian immigrants born in the United States, studied architecture before becoming the most prominent black stylist in the fashion world, symbolizing the arrival of street fashion in the realm of luxury by taking over the creation of menswear at Louis Vuitton in 2018.

