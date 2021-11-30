Lula defends the end of parity in Petrobras’ pricing policy

In an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the end of international parity in Petrobras’ pricing policy. He said that, if elected in 2022, he would change the state-owned company’s current pricing policy, which he said “should make a profit for the Brazilian people.”
“I say it loud and clear: we are not going to maintain this policy of rising prices for gas and gasoline that Petrobras has adopted because it has leveled out prices on the international market. The Brazilian people have to profit from Petrobras,” he said Lula, in an excerpt reproduced on his Twitter.
The price policy of the state oil company, linked to the international price of oil, has led to constant increases in fuel at refineries, which in turn are reflected in the final price to the consumer at the pump.
“Any serious person who wins the elections will not maintain this oil parity policy. It is unreasonable,” Lula added
The rise in fuel prices has been one of the main factors behind the rise in inflation, which has affected the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), who has also recently advocated a change in the company’s pricing policy.
Lula and Bolsonaro, according to recent polls, appear in first and second place in the electoral race for 2022. The latest Datafolha survey, published in September, shows the PT member with 44% of voting intentions in the first round, and the current president has 26%.
Lula has not yet officially announced his candidacy. He says he will make a decision in February or March 2022. However, behind the scenes, his name in next year’s Plateau dispute is taken for granted by allies and adversaries.
international parity policy
Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted the so-called Import Parity Price Policy (PPI), which links the price of oil to the international market based on the price of a Brent barrel, which is calculated in dollars.
Therefore, the international value of oil and the dollar rate directly influence the composition of the company’s prices.
*With information from Brazil and Reuters agency.