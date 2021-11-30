Lula defends the end of parity in Petrobras’ pricing policy

In an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the end of international parity in Petrobras’ pricing policy. He said that, if elected in 2022, he would change the state-owned company’s current pricing policy, which he said “should make a profit for the Brazilian people.”

“I say it loud and clear: we are not going to maintain this policy of rising prices for gas and gasoline that Petrobras has adopted because it has leveled out prices on the international market. The Brazilian people have to profit from Petrobras,” he said Lula, in an excerpt reproduced on his Twitter.