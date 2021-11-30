Lula says he would change Petrobras’ pricing policy – 11/30/2021 – Market

Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads polls for voting intentions for next year’s presidential election, said on Tuesday (30) that he would change Petrobras’ current pricing policy and that the state government should make a profit for the Brazilian people.

“I say it loud and clear: we are not going to maintain this policy of rising prices for gas and gasoline that Petrobras has adopted because it has leveled out prices on the international market. The Brazilian people have to profit from Petrobras,” he said Lula in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

The price policy of the state oil company, linked to the international price of oil, has led to constant increases in fuel at refineries, which in turn are reflected in the final price to the consumer at the pump.

The rise in fuel prices has been one of the main factors behind the rise in inflation, which has affected the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro, who appears in polls in a distant second position, behind Lula.