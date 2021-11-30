Madrugada has Arcrebian and Rico crap and more

The dawn was marked by the exchange of barbs between Bil Araújo and Rico Melquiades during a conversation about food, in addition to the humorist mocking the ex-BBB after the bullshit in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

There was also Aline Mineiro fearing to vote for friends in the next farm formation and Sthe Matos afraid of facing the hot seat for the second time. Furthermore, Dynho Alves returned to talk about ex-wife MC Mirella, who asked for a divorce with him still confined after the dancer’s approach to the influencer.

Come check with us for a summary of what happened!

crap for food

In the headquarters kitchen, Rico Melquiades and Bil Araújo exchanged a few barbs during a discussion about the amount of food sent by the reality show production to confinement every Tuesday.

After Aline Mineiro said that production had reduced the amount of butter sent to the headquarters, Rico went to the pantry, grabbed a jar in which the identifying name appears to be “sugar” and complained:

Guys, this isn’t much.

“It is,” countered Bil Araújo. “In my house, it’s just me, Bruno and my mother. My mother buys 5, 6 kg. Here they never have it”, said Rico Melquiades. “Yes, it is. Do you think you’re at your house?”, asked the ex-“BBB 21” (Rede Globo). “Guys, you don’t know about shopping,” nudged the pawn.

Bil Araújo did not enjoy the confrontation with the pawn and remembered that he has lived alone since he was a minor.

Oh, I don’t. I have lived alone since I was 17 years old!

“But it’s just for you, understand? I shop. I shop with my mother and I understand what works and what doesn’t,” said Rico. “Oh, you understand. You understand nothing, no,” Bil scoffed.

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades and Bil Araújo exchange snipes in a food conversation Image: Playback/Playplus

The ‘Carminha’ of A Fazenda

In addition to the exchange of needlings with Bil Araújo in a conversation about food, Rico Melquiades heard the pawn insinuate that he was trying to stop being a ‘villain to become the victim’ in the game and made fun of him saying that he would love to be seen as Carminha (Adriana’s character He was on the soap opera “Avenida Brasil”, on Rede Globo).

“From villain to victim? Who is villain to victim?” asked Rico Melquiades. “Nothing. I’m just kidding,” escaped Bil Araújo. “I was so flying that I fell from being a villain to a victim, but if it was me, that’s good. Am I a victim now? Oh my God”, laughed the ex-“On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV).

Rico, in turn, was amused by the insinuation of the pedestrian and began to make fun of what could be the character Carminha, from the soap opera “Avenida Brasil”.

A Carminha type villain. Carminha was loved!

“Guys, I loved Carminha,” Aline shouted. “Me too. Can you imagine if I’m a Carminha? My God, Carminha, I’m your fan,” Rico yelled at the cameras.

A Fazenda 2021: Rico jokes that he would love to be seen as the Carminha of the reality show Image: Playback/Playplus

‘The beast will catch’

The formation of the eleventh swidden was the subject of Aline Mineiro and Rico Melquiades. In the headquarters kitchen, the ex-panicat revealed fear of having to vote for friends by the funneling of the game and the comedian advised her to let her heart decide if any surprises happen.

Friend, do you know what I was going to tell you that I talked to Marina? Tomorrow, it’s kind of going to be just our friends and Dynho and Sthefane. If it gives a shit, if it gives her immunity [com lampião do poder]. How do we vote among ourselves” , declared Aline Mineiro.

“He’ll stay,” Bil replied, implying that the target would be Dynho Alves. “No, my friend, if you have two immunities?” asked Aline. “No, no,” said the comedian.

Aline Mineiro, then, remembered that in the last poll she managed to immunize her and Solange Gomes there is no one left with the power of the yellow flame.

You do not know. I had, right? It can come in another way, understand? It doesn’t need to be explicit that there are two. It can be masked by something else.

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro reveals fear of having to vote for friends Image: Playback/Playplus

Fear of farming

Sthe Matos reported apprehension about the risk of ending up on the reality show’s 11th farm. She, however, heard Dynho Alves reassure her that there is no risk of going to the hot seat.

“Am I the next victim, Dynho?” asked Sthe Matos. “No. ‘Cê’ is crazy,” said Dynho Alves.

Not satisfied with the answer, the digital influencer even questioned if the dancer sees her with chances of going out to the next farm.

But if I go to the countryside, do you think I’ll come back?

“Go back”, said Dynho Alves. “Do you think?” asked Sthe Matos. “I think. I’m sure,” assured the pawn.

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is happy to hear Dynho Alves say he doesn’t see her being eliminated from the game Image: Playback/Playplus

Reality of couples is in the past

Dynho Alves, who is still unaware of the divorce filed by MC Mirella, declared that the funkeira would not accept a new invitation from RecordTV to join “Power Couple” with him – reality show for couples in which they participated in the first half of 2021.

During a conversation with MC Gui and Sthe Matos, the dancer advised the pair to enter the other reality show if they are invited because they have different tests.

Go to “Power Couple”. There is evidence all day. You will like. It is not the same here, this pressure. There are radical proofs.

“I’d rather go to the arcade,” dismissed MC Gui. “Is there a dynamic of discord?” asked Sthe Matos. “There is. The DR is like the farm here. There’s a party once a week. There are three days of competitions. Women’s competitions, men’s competitions and events only for couples”, explained Dynho Alves.

Finally, Dynho said he didn’t believe that MC Mirella would accept a new invitation from RecordTV to go to confinement with him.

“Do you think they would call you again?” asked Sthe Matos. “No. I don’t think so because we’ve already gone. I don’t think Mirella would want to either,” he concluded.

The Farm 2021: Dynho says Mirella would not accept Power Couple’s new invitation Image: Playback/Playplus