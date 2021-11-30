Management requests the Deliberative Council to approve the constitution of a club-company in Vasco | Vasco

The direction of Vasco, led by President Jorge Salgado, formalized to the Deliberative Council the request for the constitution of the club-company for the exercise of football in São Januário. At a meeting this Monday afternoon, Salgado delivered a document to Carlos Fonseca, president of the Deliberative Council – the president of the Council of Beneméritos, Antônio Peralta, also received the formalization.

+ Vasco signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

– Today is a historic day for our Club. I’ve just signed the referral to the Deliberative Council and the Council of Benefits, so that we can approve the creation of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. It is another step towards the modernization of the Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama. This will provide us with some interesting possibilities in the future – said Salgado, according to an official statement from Vasco.

1 of 2 Jorge Salgado and Carlos Fonseca at a Vasco meeting — Photo: João Pedro Isidro/Vasco Jorge Salgado and Carlos Fonseca at a Vasco meeting — Photo: João Pedro Isidro/Vasco

The Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) is a corporate type created by Law No. 14193, of August 6, 2021, which allows clubs to set up a company to operate football, with a simplified tax regime. According to the note, Vasco understands that the creation of the SAF is the most appropriate measure to obtain the sanitation of finances and investments in football.

– Today I received from President Jorge Salgado the demand for us to start analyzing the procedures for opening a SAF. It’s a new period for the club, we have to face it as a vanguard. Vasco will seek to guide this club-company process in the country. It’s an important first step. We already have a measure within the Deliberative Council that worked on the SAF idea, and here we will be able to use what is being discussed in relation to the statute within this proposed acceleration. The goal is for Vasco to be well positioned for the future that will come to Brazilian football – said Carlos Fonseca.

Currently, the Board of Directors has a committee that debates the club’s constitution reform. Among the topics analyzed, there is the SAF. There is no deadline for the reform to be voted on, as well as it is not known yet when the Council will analyze the direction’s request.