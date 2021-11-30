Marcelo Gallardo is the best option for the club

With the departure of Renato Gaúcho announced yesterday, with the team going to the field today, against Ceará, with the interim Mauricio Souza, the doubt that remains at Flamengo is in relation to the name of the next coach, who should be a foreigner, with names the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo and the Portuguese André Vilas-Boas and Carlos Carvalhal cited among the possible candidates.

At the UOL News Sport, Mauro Cezar Pereira says that the best option for the rubro-negro club would be to hire Gallardo, who can leave River Plate after winning the Argentine Championship, in the 13th cup won in seven years. The journalist cites not only his winning career, but also his knowledge of South American football, Libertadores and the Argentine’s work profile.

“I think the best option would be to bring Marcelo Gallardo, Marcelo Gallardo is a coach who is leaving River Plate, it seems that he is a coach who in seven years won 13 cups for River Plate, two Libertadores, he hasn’t won the third because he lost the one in 2019 to Flamengo that way, he almost won the third, it was very close, he won a Sudamericana in the year following the year of the return of River’s second division”, says Mauro.

“In addition to losing players, he has players that he develops, Nacho was never a prominent player before working with Gallardo. He’s a guy who knows Brazilian football, he’s already faced Flamengo’s main opponents, he’s already faced Flamengo, he knows the cast, he knows the Libertadores”, he adds.

Mauro Cezar cites the interview with Gustavo Grossi, ex-River Plate, at Dividida, in which the current director of Internacional spoke about the need for a club to be able to count on Gallardo, noting that just offering money to the coach will not be enough.

“It’s not just the money, he’s going to want at least 3 years of contract, with total stability, zero chance of being fired, that’s going to have to stay in the contract somehow, full powers to make the changes and I believe if he is hired by Flamengo, or any team here in Brazil, he will analyze the squad, change the squad, dismiss a player, ask for a player, and everything will start not from scratch, but a new foundation will be laid, a new team, with a another football mentality,” says the journalist.

“For me, he’s the best name, but patience is needed if you hire a guy like that and to get to him, you have to come with money and a project. Here in Brazil, just the money, you go after a technician, say ‘ I have this money’, the guy comes running, rare are concerned with the general context, with the long and medium term work, rare, it’s one or the other, in general the guy wants the window, a great team, a great cast And the money. He’ll want the money, of course, any of them, but he’ll want a job,” he concludes.