Mari Gonzalez shows corpão in a photo of thong in the mirror

next to the partner Jonas Sulzbach, Mari Gonzalez shared a sequence of previously unpublished photos on social networks. On the occasion, the ex-panicat spent the last weekend in Maresias, on the coast of São Paulo, and showed the healed corpse in prominence.

In one of the clicks, the ex-BBB impresses by appearing in front of the mirror in a black thong bikini. With her abs all cracked, she showed that she doesn’t play on duty and left the fans even more passionate. “These days”, he wrote in the caption,

“It’s the love of my life, she’s cute and seductive at the same time, I love her”, declared one boy. “Perfect in our eyes”, highlighted the second person. “How I love it”, said one more.

BBB 20

At the BBB 20, Mari Gonzalez almost made it to the final of the program. In conversation with gshow, the influencer highlighted that despite wanting to show his work on national television, never he hid that his real objective was to win the prize value.

“I joined the BBB for the R$1.5 million prize! I never denied that I was going to earn the money to help my family. I did not imagine that I would receive so much affection from fans and fans. I’m happy for the opportunity to show people who I really am. A real woman, without filters, with defects and qualities. At home, everyone always supported her. My family gave me confidence and, like everything else in my life, it was always an opportunity, I played and fought a lot”, he said.

Next, the artist he confessed that before becoming famous, he dreamed of studying medicine. “My dream was to study medicine, but we never had the conditions. My parents sold cars, but after my mother was involved in a traffic accident our life changed. My father took care of her. My mother had 11 surgeries. They started selling snacks… I went to college in Physical Education to work with my older brother. But when the opportunity arose to go to São Paulo and work in TV, I didn’t think twice. I went with fear and insecurities”, he pointed out.

Feminism

One of the biggest agendas of the BBB 20 was machismo. In the same interview, the businesswoman said that she felt afraid and afraid in the first week of the game.

“In the first few weeks I found myself inside the biggest mess in the house. And then I, who am totally at peace and don’t like fights… It was inexplicable what I felt: the feeling of being cheated, the shock and the disappointment. But I managed to resolve everything with a good conversation. Too bad when I left I saw videos and many nasty comments. All with a lot of judgment”, he argued.

