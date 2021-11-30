Marilyn Manson: Authorities search singer’s home after abuse allegations | Song

Authorities searched Marilyn Manson’s home this Monday (29), after several women accused the singer of sexual and psychological abuse.

According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles County Sheriff Eva Jimenez reported that a search warrant was served at the home of Brian Hugh Warner, the singer’s real name. No further details about the search were released.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Office of Special Victims is investigating allegations of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, aka ‘Marilyn Manson.’ The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Mr. Warner was living in the city of West Hollywood,” US police said in a statement.

Evan Rachel Wood says she was abused for years by Marilyn Manson

Evan Rachel Wood, who had previously reported unnamed abuse cases, decided to reveal her ex-boyfriend’s name on February 1st.

“My abuser’s name is Brian Warner, also known worldwide as Marilyn Manson. He started engaging me when I was still a teenager and he abused me terribly for years,” he wrote.

Also read: Manson says ‘intimate relationships have always been consensual’

Marilyn Manson loses record deal after abuse allegations

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I’m tired of living in fear of retaliation, defamation or blackmail. I’m here to expose this dangerous man and denounce the industries that allow him to act, before he ruins more lives. I am at the side of the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

She and Manson announced their relationship in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38. They became engaged in 2010, but ended up breaking up months later.

After the actress’ post, other women showed support for Evan and used social media to report that they had gone through similar situations with the singer.