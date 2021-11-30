Marina Ferrari’s team speaks about Day’s speech

Dayane Mello once again caused! After the model commented on a speech by Marina Ferrari about a former abusive relationship, the influencer team spoke on Twitter.

DAYANE’S SPEECH

“When I was talking about that day of my boyfriend, that he would break the whole house, she said a phrase that stuck in my head. That her boyfriend burned her, he even burned her with his cigarette. She said ‘yeah, I had a boyfriend who beat me and who burned me,’” Day said in the situation.

“Man, for a woman to put up with that, to be mistreated like that from a man, it’s because psychologically she’s not a strong woman. She seems to be strong, but she’s sensitive somehow. Sometimes she was born in a cradle of gold, a girl who had education, father, mother, sisters, but what is missing in her? I think that maybe she was never really happy with a man or maybe she caught men who abused her sensibility”, said the artist about Marina’s relationship.

THE PRONOUNCEMENT

On social networks, Marina’s Social Media team repudiated Dayane’s speech, stressing that they are “attentive” to Day’s speech about the businesswoman’s history.

“This is an extremely delicate subject, complicated even for us, Team, who know the story well. As has already been stated, unfortunately Marina went through these situations and that is why she does carry a pain. Aggression in a relationship is not about strength, but it involves many social and emotional aspects. Marina is a woman who has always supported the cause, highlights the strength of other women and takes a stand”, began the team.

“We reject any speech that calls into question a woman’s strength for having gone through any such situation. Dayane has been highlighting points that she “considers negative” about Marina for a few weeks, and we are attentive to any speech that may disrespect the history and trajectory of the businesswoman in the reality show”, they continued.

“We also reinforce our support ALWAYS to all women who have gone through and have experienced any type of violence in relationships. Like Marina, we support and encourage women who go through situations of violence to report it. No woman deserves to go through this, let alone have her strength/capacity questioned. It was never easy, and it won’t be for anyone. It’s not a question of weakness!”, they concluded, showing their full support for Marina.

Check out the pronouncement posts:

It’s a delicate matter, complicated even for us, the team, who know the story to talk about. As already stated, unfortunately Marina went through this, this pain! Aggression in a relationship is not about strength, but it involves many social and emotional aspects. pic.twitter.com/T0vxOMEJeN— Marina Ferrari 🏎 (@marinaferrariof) November 29, 2021

Our support ALWAYS to all women who have gone through it and gone through it. It was never easy, and it won’t be for anyone. Regardless of the sensitivity of each.

It’s not about weakness! — Marina Ferrari 🏎 (@marinaferrariof) November 29, 2021

